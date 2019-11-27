Eau Claire County
Found guilty
SHIMEK Johnie L., 26, Eau Claire, two counts of obstructing an officer Dec. 27 and July 27, and disorderly conduct June 29, 2017, two years of probation, $1,329 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
CARROLL, Christopher W., 33, 2420 Spooner Ave., Altoona, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer June 30, 18 months of probation, $886 fine.
SATTLER, Brandi A., 33, 1904½ Third St., possession of marijuana May 17, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered not to enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
EFFERTZ, Alicia A., 19, 327 W. Tyler Ave., theft May 7, 2018, $453 fine.
DAVEY, Peter M., 51, 2053 Silvermine Drive, identity theft Feb. 9, 2013, $528 fine.
SMITH, Dennis M., 62, 670 Wisconsin St., two counts of disorderly conduct Sept. 27, $886 fine.
KELLY, Kenneth L., 48, St. Paul, two counts of retail theft December 2018 to January 2019, and Jan. 10, two years of probation, $1,072 fine, $1,662 restitution, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
WANGEN, Loren M., 49, 2628 Seventh St., criminal damage to property Sept. 18, $453 fine.
YANG, Xang, 50, 628 Centre St., knowingly violating a domestic abuse injunction Aug. 15, two years of probation, $718 fine.
WILLIAMS, Aujanee C., 25, 145 N. Willson Drive, Altoona, disorderly conduct June 6, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
MATTHAEI, Eric T., 46, Hammond, possession of drug paraphernalia April 26, $443 fine.
SCHWOCH, Cody A., 27, Courderay, disorderly conduct Jan. 16 and battery March 7, 2018, two years of probation, $986 fine, 15 days jail or 120 hours of community service, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
LEE, George A., 48, Jim Falls, two counts of bail jumping March 14 and Dec. 18, one year of probation, $1,475 fine.
THOMAS, Antwon K., 31, Mount Pleasant, battery, disorderly conduct, possession of cocaine and six counts of bail jumping July 14, 2018, two years of probation, $4,587 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SIMONSON, Katie M., 29, 613 Walden Court, Altoona, criminal damage to property Aug. 18, one year of probation, $595 fine, $1,422 restitution, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
LITZELL, Jonathan D., 24, Fall Creek, narcotics delivery May 29 and disorderly conduct Aug. 1, three years of probation, $1,061 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
RUDE, Sean M., 35, 1820 Bellinger St., battery Aug. 13, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 23, and two counts of bail jumping Aug. 13 and Dec. 23, three years of probation, $1,997 fine.
XIONG, Priscilla K., 27, 2117 115th St., Chippewa Falls, methamphetamine delivery April 10 and possession of methamphetamine May 2, three years of probation, $1,226 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
NORTH, Laura A., 36, Fall Creek, two counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent April 25 and Feb. 16, and possession of methamphetamine June 8, 2018, three years of probation, $1,574 fine.
YOUNG, Nathaniel J., 26, 735 Eddy St., possession of methamphetamine June 6, obstructing an officer Dec. 21, retail theft May 1, 2018, and receiving stolen property March 22, 2017, two years of probation, $1,917 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns of have contact with known drug dealers or users.
STRENKE, Alexis M., 18, W3065 Highway 37, two counts of possession of marijuana May 8 and April 8, bail jumping May 8 and disorderly conduct March 13, $1,822 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
Probation revocation
FUNMAKER, Ardis V., 21, Wisconsin Dells, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 29, 2018, jail time served.
STRATTON Jr., Montey R., 33, 409 Dodge St., disorderly conduct Aug. 15, 2018, $443 fine, jail time served.
HEY, Matthew T., 51, 618 S. Barstow St., three counts of bail jumping Sept. 27, 2017, Sept. 15, 2017, and Aug. 22, 2017, two counts of retail theft Sept. 15, 2017, and Aug. 21, 2017, $2,233 fine, jail time served.