Eau Claire County
Found guilty
HARRIS, Tevin Q., 27, 2874 116th St., Lake Hallie, two counts of bail jumping June 21 and April 15, and two counts of heroin delivery March 20, 2018, and March 23, 2018, three years of probation, $2,242 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ANGER, Joshua J., 33, 2322 Tony Court, possession of marijuana June 1, $443 fine.
PRICE, Alexis E., 20, 4900 Olson Drive, possession of drug paraphernalia May 23, $443 fine.
LAIN, Chadwick K., 29, 117 Jupiter St., Altoona, possession of methamphetamine March 13, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WILLIAMS, Isaiah T., 18, Bloomer, possession of marijuana July 4, $443 fine.
MWANGELWA, Steven, 39, Eau Claire, two counts of bail jumping May 30 and Feb. 22, one year of probation, $886 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
VASEL, Alex W., 21, 401 Water St., operating after revocation March 28, $443 fine.
RIVERO, Izaiah G., 18, 4205 Curvue Road, possession of marijuana Feb. 9, $443 fine.
GOODERUM, Michael R., 45, 4645 S. Lowes Creek Road, disorderly conduct July 25, 2018, one year of probation, $543 fine, three days jail, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
RIEDEL, David J., 38, Eau Claire, two counts of disorderly conduct May 26 and 27, and bail jumping May 30, two years of probation, $1,129 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
MYERS, Keenan P., 24, 714 E. Tyler Ave., possession of marijuana July 6, $443 fine.
VADNAIS, Joshua J., 32, 511 Selma St., battery June 3 and two counts of disorderly conduct June 3 and 17, two years of probation, $1,629 fine.
THOMPSON, Terome A., 46, Milwaukee, disorderly conduct Oct. 1, 2017, court costs waived.
CURLER, Eric L., 34, 3920 Robin Road, disorderly conduct March 31, 2017, $443 fine.
WIBEL, Brayden M., 18, 3306 Garner St., retail theft July 18, $453 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
TAG, Dyllon M., 23, Eau Claire, possession of marijuana July 6 and retail theft June 11, $896 fine.
LUDTKE, Justin M., 27, Augusta, disorderly conduct June 4, one year of probation, $543 fine.
KLINGEL, Tina M., 30, 1168 E. Madison St., possession of a controlled substance March 7, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BROWN, John E., 51, Fairchild, disorderly conduct Feb. 28, 18 months of probation, $543 fine.
WILLGER, Nathan J., 42, 4900 Olson Drive, possession of marijuana Oct. 4, $443 fine.
RUIZ-SANTOS, Williams A., 27, 5707 Christopher Drive, second-offense operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content Sept. 2, 2018, $1,465 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
JARVEY, Jakob A., 21, 414 Fifth Ave., disorderly conduct Nov. 21, 2017, court costs paid. Record to be expunged.
MIRAMONTES, Timothy J., 49, Amery, disorderly conduct Aug. 24, 2018, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
MAYER, Tyler R., 21, 4968 Highway F, Chippewa Falls, resisting an officer June 21, $579 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
DAVIS, Melissa R., 34, Rice Lake, resisting or obstructing an officer June 2 and obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana Jan. 24, 18 months of probation, $1,329 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
GOODMAN, Marshal S., 50, 731 N. Eddy St., bail jumping Nov. 25 and identity theft Oct. 19, 2017, 30 months of probation, $1,046 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
GERMANEY, Glenn G., 48, 409 Dodge St., bail jumping Jan. 4 and two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault January 2015 to October 2016, three years of probation, $1,404 fine, nine months jail, register as a sex offender for 15 years, no unsupervised contact with children not related to him.
WEBER, Brian J., 46, 1612 Terrill St., Chippewa Falls, theft July 26, $453 fine.
BERGERON, Blaine M., 33, Bloomer, retail theft Sept. 10, 2018, $526 fine.
DECORA, Forest R., 31, 745 W. Hamilton Ave., operating after revocation June 17, $443 fine.
CHRISTNER, David K., 37, 21659 40th Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine April 28, $518 fine, 30 days jail.
PEREZ, Renea A., 46, Black River Falls, identity theft Jan. 11, 18 months of probation, $628 fine.
WAGNER, Michael J., 38, 310 Maple St., possession of methamphetamine Nov. 20, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
MEIXNER, John P., 40, 2812 Shady Grove Road, substantial battery Nov. 19, 2016, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
TOMCZIK, Thomas J., 41, Eau Claire, bail jumping and lewd and lascivious behavior July 16 and disorderly conduct June 27, three years of probation, $1,404 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
DERAITUS, Scott W., 45, Cornell, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping July 24, and carrying a concealed knife June 10, two years of probation, $1,579 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
PORTER, Michael P., 39, 99 Hilltop Drive, Altoona, operating after revocation July 17, $443 fine.
O’BRIAN, Brittany M., 25, 3004 Aspen Court, heroin delivery March 14, four years of probation, $588 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BEST, Eric J., 55, 212½ Platt St., battery Jan. 24, $443 fine.