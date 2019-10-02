Eau Claire County
Found guilty
McNULTY, Ryan J., 23, Brookfield, non-narcotics delivery March 18, 30 months of probation, $683 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
JOHNSON, Jamison M., 28, Cornell, possession of methamphetamine May 6, three years of probation, $538 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
VOLLENDORF, Kevin M., 21, Luck, operating after revocation Dec. 14, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
SCOTT, Keisha R., 29, Green Bay, criminal damage to property June 25, 2010, $97 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
STELTER, Joshua J., 40, Elk Mound, obstructing an officer Aug. 2, $466 fine.
TWILLEY, Michelle M., 38, 837 Revere St., methamphetamine delivery April 18, three years of probation, $567 fine, $149 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
KOBYLARCZYK, Kordell T., 20, Bloomer, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card Nov. 28, 2017, $896 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
GRIFFITH, Jordan T., 27, 5737 Renee Drive, bail jumping and disorderly conduct March 23 and second-offense possession of cocaine Nov. 23, $1,679 fine, one year jail.
LOKRANTZ, Jolene N., 34, 12633 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct Sept. 2, 2018, three years of probation, $1,339 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
JENSEN, Phillip R., 36, 4430 132nd St., Chippewa Falls, third-offense drunken driving May 12, 2007, two years of probation, $851 fine, $1,509 restitution, 10 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock one year.
PETERSON, Shelby J., 25, Appleton, obstructing an officer Sept. 13, $443 fine.
CZAPIEWSKI, John H., 60, Onalaska, battery, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer Dec. 4, $1,529 fine, 290 days jail.
TOMPKINS Jr., Kirkland, 39, Chicago, disorderly conduct July 25, $443 fine.
UTT, Roxana M., 45, 2207 Ninth St., possession of methamphetamine July 31, two years of probation, $518 fine.
EDMOND, Antion D., 39, 518 Keith St., possession of methamphetamine May 30, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SAZAMA, Drew A., 25, 907 Forest St., identity theft and hit and run July 3, and battery and obstructing an officer July 10, 18 months of probation, $2,335 fine.
MICKELSON, Jacob A., 29, Neillsville, carrying a concealed knife July 23, $516 fine.
SUTHERLAND, Katherine L., 27, S7445 Homestead Road, bail jumping June 16, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 29 and operating after revocation Dec. 27, three years of probation, $1,479 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
STEUDING, David J., 44, 1804½ Rudolph Road, bail jumping April 9 and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Jan. 25, five years of probation, $1,036 fine, six months jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
CLAYTON, Dalton D., 26, Colfax, carrying a concealed weapon Feb. 17 and possession of methamphetamine March 7, two years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
CLOW, Debbie J., 49, Milltown, narcotics delivery May 21, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.