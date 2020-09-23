Eau Claire County
Found guilty
FOUTS, Corey D., 36, 2917 Shady Grove Road, negligent operation of a motor vehicle Feb. 17, 2019, one year of probation, $443 fine, 30 days jail.
HERWALD, David J., 49, 1818 Kendall St., battery June 4 and theft Jan. 2, $896 fine.
FICHTER, Justin D., 26, 1042 E. Madison St., substantial battery May 22 and failure to install ignition interlock device March 16, $1,060 fine.
SCHMIDT, Joshua A., 44, Wautoma, disorderly conduct Feb. 10, $443 fine.
SCHMIDT, Carley K., 28, Wautoma, disorderly conduct Feb. 10, $443 fine.
LEE, Christopher R., 33, 2603 Kane Road, disorderly conduct April 27, $529 fine.
ANDERSON, Christopher B., 33, 4900 Olson Drive, battery by prisoners April 1 and possession of a firearm by a felon Nov. 8, $1,036 fine, three years of probation, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
LANNETT, Damiejn A., 30, 2704 Darmel Lane, operating after revocation Feb. 5, $443 fine.
LANE, Patrick M.L., 28, 1611 Western Ave., possession of methamphetamine March 29, heroin delivery and narcotics delivery Jan. 28, and bail jumping Oct. 23, three years of probation, $2,154 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
SCOVILLE Sr., Mark S., 56, Fairchild, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 15, 2019, $936 fine.
HARTL, David D., 41, Eau Claire, bail jumping May 10 and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia May 23, 2019, and April 3, 2019, $1,329 fine, two years of probation, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
JUDGE, Brandon S., 31, 50 E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, identity theft and carrying a concealed knife May 7, and theft May 18, three years of probation, $548 fine, 500 hours of community service, ordered to undergo alcohol and other drug, and mental health assessments.
GROSSELL, Jeremy R., 23, 3509 State St., possession of marijuana May 2, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of sentence.
DECORAH, Jordan F., 37, 514 Fourth Ave., threat to law enforcement officer April 7, two years of probation, $518 fine, 80 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
ARKSEY, Allen C., 61, 618 S. Barstow St., disorderly conduct Jan. 18, $443 fine.
TURNER, Travis L., 39, 303 Putnam St., possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 3, $443 fine.
LAMOORE, Justin A., 24, 1820 Whipple St., failure to install ignition interlock device Aug. 4, $642 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
YOUNG, Cynthia C., 22, Fall Creek, second-offense drunken driving July 7, 2019, $1,379 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
THALACKER, Joshua L., 25, 415 E. Tyler Ave., second-offense drunken driving June 24, 2019, $1,465 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year.
LARSON, Hunter A., 25, 4204 Cooper Ave., operating after revocation Dec. 10, 2018, $443 fine.
LYP, Jeffery R., 32, Stanley, operating after revocation Sept. 8, 2018, $443 fine.
TRINIDAD, Nicholas, 32, 1135 W. MacArthur Ave., strangulation and suffocation July 26, five years prison, five years of extended supervision, $518 fine.
GOEKE, Kelly L., 38, 721 Oxford Ave., stalking Sept. 1, 2018, two years of probation, $618 fine, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service.