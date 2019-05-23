Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WEAVER, Mary A., 25, 634 Chippewa St., battery Jan. 1, 2017, court costs. Record to be expunged.
ANDERSON, Travis B., 34, Merrillan, possession of methamphetamine April 14, four years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
MITCHELL, Austin J., 22, Cadott, second-offense drunken driving Feb. 1, $1,528 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
BOERGER, Justin L., 33, 807 Water St., disorderly conduct Feb. 22, one year of probation, $443 fine.
FLICK, Ryan L., 24, 3008 Eldorado Blvd., possession of methamphetamine Feb. 19, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
MARINENKO, Dale A., 42, Bloomer, possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 31, $443 fine.
REID, Austin T. J., 23, 2507 Peterson Ave., possession of cocaine Oct. 19, $443 fine, 45 days jail.
HOYT, Nathaniel D., 39, 16765 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, failure to update information as a sex offender Nov. 14, 2016, 18 months of probation, $518 fine.
BLACKCOON, Michael K., 52, 1705 Nelson Drive, possession of methamphetamine June 29, two years of probation, $568 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
ANDERSON, Travis B., 34, Merrillan, two counts of burglary October 2016, four years of probation, $1,416 fine, $1,370 restitution, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
DUSS, Nolen A., 21, Elk Mound, possession of marijuana Nov. 22, 2017, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon completion of sentence.
FITZL, Sherri L., 26, Willard, two counts of possession of methamphetamine April 18 and Jan. 18, 2018, bail jumping March 6, and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent Dec. 31, three years of probation, $1,972 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
JONES, Fabian M., 38, 431 N. Farwell St., obstructing an officer Nov. 29, $443 fine.
SUCKOW, Patrick J., 46, 4900 Olson Drive, disorderly conduct Nov. 28, one year of probation, $907 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
TURNER, Whitley M., 31, 1518 Highland Ave., disorderly conduct June 12, 2018, $443 fine.
ATKINSON, Adam R., 32, Durand, third-offense drunken driving April 22, 2018, two years of probation, $1,780 fine, 52 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock 18 months, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
TRYGGESTAD, Ashley S.N., 31, Viroqua, attempted retail theft Jan. 7, 2018, $518 fine, jail time served.
McCARTHY, Kevin M., 55, 302 Wheaton St., Chippewa Falls, fourth-offense drunken driving Jan. 13, 2018, two years of probation, $1,804 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock two years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
FLATEN, Corinne E., 24, 6107 Aspen Ridge Drive, disorderly conduct May 12, 2017, $443 fine. Record to be expunged.
SANDERS, Daniel J., 39, 608½ McDonough St., strangulation and suffocation April 22 and disorderly conduct Dec. 25, two years of probation, $1,236 fine, 10 days jail.
FERGUSON, Mandalyn D., 28, New Auburn, possession of narcotic drugs and obstructing an officer Jan. 27, three years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WALTERS, Anna M., 30, 618 S. Barstow St., disorderly conduct Dec. 30, $443 fine.
LEWIS, Daniel F.W., 31, 820 Revere St., identity theft Dec. 2, four years of probation, $528 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
ENGEN, Kyle J., 23, 1505 Truax Blvd, obstructing an officer March 6, $516 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
VILLARREAL, Carlos G., 21, 608 McDonough St., two counts of disorderly conduct Feb. 19, one year of probation, $936 fine.
WOLFE, Lindsey M., 25, 324 Platt St., second-offense drunken driving Feb. 11, $1,379 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
Probation revocation
DuPONT, Timothy R., 25, 366 E. Daisy Lane, Altoona, two counts of disorderly conduct July 13, 60 days jail.
CAVER, Bruce E., 44, 1134 Bellevue Ave., resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 4, 2018, four months jail.
CORNEJO, Amber R., 35, 2420 Spooner Ave., Altoona, bail jumping June 20, 2017, and retail theft Feb. 2, 2017, six months jail.
WALL, Alexis S., 25, Eau Claire, obstructing an officer March 27, 2017, retail theft Feb. 11, 2017, and possession of methamphetamine Sept. 30, 2016, eight months jail.
KA, Douglas, 27, N4791 Highway 25, Menomonie, drive or operate vehicle without consent Sept. 13, 2015, one year jail.
OTTO, Andrew J., 33, 517 Dodge St., resisting an officer Feb. 18, 2018, violation of temporary restraining order Dec. 18, 2017, obstructing an officer Aug. 5, 2017, and bail jumping April 25, 2017, four months jail.
RILEY, Eldridge T., 49, Racine, third-offense drunken driving Dec. 10, 2016, four months jail.
FERGUSON, Mandalyn D., 28, New Auburn, seven counts of retail theft Sept. 2, Feb. 28, 2018, Jan. 9, 2018, Jan. 23, 2018, Oct. 15, 2017, Nov. 6, 2017, and Sept. 14, 2017, three counts of bail jumping Sept. 2, Jan. 9, 2018, and Jan. 23, 2018, theft Nov. 19, 2017, and possession of narcotic drugs Oct. 11, 2017, one year jail, $5,918 fine.