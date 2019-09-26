Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WEEMS, Justin D., 26, 3510 Karen Court, battery and disorderly conduct Nov. 13, 18 months of probation, $886 fine.
BECKSTEAD, Michele L., 41, 1721 Ohm Ave., identity theft, bail jumping and operating after revocation Sept. 7, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Aug. 22, 2016, three years of probation, $2,127 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
SHEFFIELD, Joshua T., 28, 710 Second Ave., second-offense drunken driving June 26, $1,528 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock one year.
MAHLUM, Erica C., 34, Eau Claire, obstructing an officer July 31, one year of probation, $443 fine.
HINK, Mark E., 44, 1223 Vine St., possession of a firearm while intoxicated July 3, $579 fine.
SCHAAF, Dillon A., 17, Hayward, obstructing an officer July 30, $379 fine.
ROBINSON, Jack S., 19, Hastings, Minn., possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia July 18, $886 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service. Record to be expunged upon completion of sentence.
SHAGER, Jacob R., 37, 1504 Main St., two counts of possession of methamphetamine March 3 and July 17, two counts of retail theft July 8 and April 28, identity theft March 3, and bail jumping Feb. 23, three years of probation, $2,988 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
THERMES, Randall L., 59, 1511 Western Ave., operating after revocation June 25, $443 fine.
BRAND, Tyler J., 25, Oshkosh, possession of marijuana March 25, $443 fine.
MYHER, Daniel R., 54, South Beloit, Ill., possession of methamphetamine Jan. 19, $518 fine, 90 days jail.
GOSS, Lamont T., 26, 3626 Seymour Road, possession of methamphetamine April 13, one year of probation, $518 fine.
WINTERS, Max T., 26, 2205 Hatch St., disorderly conduct and two counts of bail jumping May 8, 18 months of probation, $1,629 fine.
PRILL, Amanda L., 38, Eau Claire, two counts of methamphetamine delivery April 4 and June 14, 2018, three years of probation, $1,136 fine, 120 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MILLER, Amanda L., 35, 1228½ Hayden Ave., Altoona, retail theft May 8, $526 fine.
BERRY, Jeffery A., 56, La Crosse, operating after revocation April 15, $566 fine.
McCOOL, Laura, 19, 403 Grove St., retail theft June 5, 2017, $453 fine.
PEDERSON, Bethany J., 35, 16553 Highway J, Chippewa Falls, resisting an officer Feb. 27, one year of probation, $443 fine.
MIRKIN, Kaylaann J., 29, 1614 Mappa St., disorderly conduct Aug. 15, 2018, $443 fine.
GUNDERSON, James D., 46, 2031 Third St., operating after revocation and two counts of bail jumping June 11, 2018, possession of marijuana Jan. 28, 2018, and disorderly conduct Feb. 1, 2018, one year of probation, $2,215 fine.
RAMOS-FLOREZ, Miguel A., 22, Merrillan, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver March 23, 2017, three years of probation, $593 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BUENGER, Cody M., 28, 528 N. Barstow St., disorderly conduct Aug. 1, $443 fine.
SORIANO, Benigno I., 50, Eau Claire, bail jumping July 18, possession of methamphetamine June 29 and disorderly conduct Oct. 12, two years of probation, $1,479 fine.
MARTINEZ ARELLANO, Jose D., 40, Fountain City, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, June 22, $443 fine.
FRANZE, Caleb J., 20, Mondovi, fraud against a financial institution February and March 2019, burglary May 24, theft by acquisition of a credit card Nov. 2 and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card November 2018, three years of probation, $3,032 fine, $3,787 restitution, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.