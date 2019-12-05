Eau Claire County
Found guilty
BAKER, Colton G., 26, Cornell, obstructing an officer Jan. 22, one year of probation, $443 fine.
OTTUM, Melissa K., 34, E9871 410th Ave., disorderly conduct Oct. 24 and possession of marijuana May 9, $886 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
GRABOWSKA, Anthony M., 34, 3940 W. Mitchell Road, disorderly conduct Sept. 28, $443 fine.
MADISON, Garrison D., 42, 270 Violet Lane, Altoona, failure to report to jail May 5, disorderly conduct April 13 and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver Sept. 27, three years of probation, $1,578 fine, jail time served, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
AVILA, Alvaro H., 49, Minneapolis, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent Sept. 17, $1,389 fine.
KVAPIL, Lonnie J., 53, Augusta, battery March 9, $443 fine.
SULLIVAN, Anthony W., 33, 829 Broadview Blvd., possession of drug paraphernalia Aug. 6, $443 fine.
STREFF, Keith N., 37, 2114 Second St. East, Menomonie, attempted theft July 22 and battery and disorderly conduct May 9, two years of probation, $1,539 fine, 30 days jail.
KURSCHNER, Christopher J., 46, 1117 Imperial Circle, disorderly conduct May 28, $543 fine.
HERNANDEZ TZANAHUA, Hernan, 24, Eleva, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, Sept. 1, $443 fine.
GARCIA, Manuel J., 42, Osseo, battery Aug. 4, 18 months of probation, $543 fine.
EVANS, Jennifer M.B., 37, 721 Oxford Ave., bail jumping July 22 and possession of a controlled substance July 9, one year of probation, $886 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
GAPINSKI, Henry L., 54, 615 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie, operating after revocation April 3, $642 fine, five days jail.
LOWRIE, Tanner R., 26, 20224 72nd Ave., Chippewa Falls, second-offense drunken driving March 11, $1,429 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
PITTMAN, Eric T., 36, Stockholm, third-offense drunken driving Jan. 11, 18 months of probation, $1,946 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock 18 months, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
ALLEN, Michael P., 51, 1009 Second Ave., failure to report to county jail Oct. 16, 2015, $443 fine.
ASH, James W., 40, W3495 Highway Z, bail jumping Sept. 23, two years of probation, $518 fine.
MENTINK, Travis E., 35, Holcombe, forgery July 10, 2018, two years of probation, $858 fine, $3,300 restitution.
DOOLEY, Zachary D., 27, 707 Balcom St., disorderly conduct and intimidation of a victim May 31, and disorderly conduct Feb. 20, 18 months of probation, $1,604 fine.
PERRENOUD, Jacob J.G., 38, 1818 Eagle St., Chippewa Falls, third-offense drunken driving and possession of cocaine April 30, $4,506 fine, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 125 days jail or 110 days jail and 120 hours of community service.
Probation revocation
SYKORA, Debora M., 64, 618 S. Barstow St., disorderly conduct April 16, jail time served.
SUCKOW, Patrick J., 46, 4900 Olson Drive, disorderly conduct Nov. 28, 2018, 45 days jail.
MADISON, Garrison D., 42, Eau Claire, bail jumping and disorderly conduct Nov. 19, 2017, and battery May 30, 2017, seven months jail.
JENNESS, Norman P., 36, 308½ E. Madison St., bail jumping and disorderly conduct March 30, 2018, possession of methamphetamine March 15, 2018, and possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 28, 2018, jail time served.
HEY, Matthew T., 51, 618 S. Barstow St., bail jumping April 27, 2018, and retail theft March 20, 2018, $900 fine, 180 days jail.