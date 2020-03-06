Eau Claire County
Found guilty
BOLLINGER, Austin J., 25, 1593 Highway F, possession of cocaine Oct. 12, $443 fine.
PARKER, Elizabeth L., 28, 2404 14th St., obstructing an officer July 9, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
JOHNSTON, Camaron D., 18, Arcadia, underage sexual activity March 30, two years of probation, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
VIAN, Monica L., 40, Sparta, issuing worthless checks Dec. 7, 2018, one year of probation, $453 fine.
THOMAS, Jalani M., 21, Madison, obstructing an officer May 13, 2016, $4,135 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
OSBORN Jr., Randy L., 32, 103 E. Lexington Blvd., two counts of disorderly conduct Dec. 1 and July 1, and possession of illegally obtained prescription July 1, two years of probation, $986 fine.
BRUNETTE, Jacob R., 21, 3648 Lever St., obstructing an officer Sept. 19, $443 fine.
TAYLOR, Keith E., 40, 710 Second Ave., bail jumping June 28, $443 fine, 147 days jail.
BERTRANG, Craig B., 58, Fairchild, disorderly conduct June 10, $543 fine.
LONDRE, Jarett R., 25, 6259 Joanne Lane, Altoona, second-offense drunken driving Feb. 22, 2019, $672 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
JONES, Jerah-Vennee K., 27, Ramsey, Minn., possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia April 25, 2018, $886 fine.
COBERLEY, Darien A., 20, 1828 S. Hastings Way, possession of burglarious tools Jan. 5 and disorderly conduct Nov. 17, two years of probation, $1,071 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
MOTZER, Dean A., 51, 417 Mansfield St., Chippewa Falls, operating after revocation Dec. 6, $443 fine.
ROWAN, Joseph M., 30, 416 N. Barstow St., carrying a concealed weapon Jan. 6, $443 fine.
HOFFMAN, Steven J., 41, 3225 S. Pointe Court, two counts of criminal damage to property Sept. 29 and Aug. 24, $906 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
HARMS, Ashley E., 33, 627½ Balcom St., intimidation of a victim May 14 and battery May 9, two years of probation, $1,136 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
SZCZECH, Dustin M., 28, Greenwood, second-offense drunken driving May 25, $1,592 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
DAMPIER, Sarah M., 43, Richland Center, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs Jan. 21, 2019, $1,036 fine, nine months jail.
GUNDERSON, Ethan M., 21, 414 Broadway St., retail theft June 29, 2018, $286 fine. Record may be expunged upon payment of fine.
Probation revocation
HEGG, Wyatt L., 21, 13366 43rd Ave., Chippewa Falls, two counts of bail jumping Oct. 19 and May 29, possession of a controlled substance Oct. 9, battery Sept. 7, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine June 30 and May 16, $1,404 fine, six months jail.
PETERSON, Scott A., 48, 50243 Chimney Rock Road, Eleva, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property Sept. 10, 2018, six months jail.
BAKEMAN, James W., 50, 618 S. Barstow St., bail jumping June 13, 2018, and battery April 14, 2018, 116 days jail.
TRUDEAU, Travis W., 25, Conrath, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 25, 2018, eight months jail, 240 hours of community service.
SANDERS, Ethan A., 29, Milwaukee, threat to law enforcement officer May 10, 2018, six months jail.
HOUSE, Arthur R., 36, 2040 Mittelstadt Lane, bail jumping May 10, 2017, eight months jail.