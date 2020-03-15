Eau Claire County
Found guilty
ROSS, Joshua J., 38, 928 Vine St., theft Oct. 18, bail jumping August to September 2019, and possession of methamphetamine Aug. 11, two years of probation, $1,701 fine, $900 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WATKINS, Jerome A., 29, 1110 Summit St., two counts of battery Aug. 16, $886 fine.
SANDERS, Ethan A., 29, Milwaukee, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Dec. 31, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.