Eau Claire County
Found guilty
LANGTEAU, Jake L., 34, 610 Saxonwood Road, Altoona, stalking Aug. 23, two counts of intimidation of a victim Aug. 20 and June 29, 2018, battery April 11, and disorderly conduct June 29, 2018, three years of probation, $3,002 fine, $120 restitution, three months jail, GPS monitoring for one year.
FREDRICKSON, Alexander M., 22, 1906 Valmont Ave., bail jumping Oct. 9 and disorderly conduct May 31, one year of probation, $986 fine.
BECKSTEAD, Noah R., 18, Beach Corner, disorderly conduct June 29, $516 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
PIENTOK, Nathan P., 24, Minneapolis, bail jumping Dec. 16, 2018, and battery July 22, 2018, $986 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service. Record to be expunged upon completion of sentence.
KORICH, Michael D., 55, Eau Claire, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct Nov. 22, 2015, $1,136 fine, four days jail.
LABMAN, Carla M., 59, 2720 W. Folsom St., retail theft by altering price and possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 3, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Jan. 10, three years of probation, $1,489 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with drug dealers or users.
MARTINEZ, Luis A., 26, Edinburg, Texas, resisting or failing to stop Oct. 27, $443 fine, two days jail.
RUSSELL, Angelica M., 32, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 6, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
LANNETT, Damien A., 30, 1146 Imperial Circle, possession of methamphetamine and disorderly conduct Sept. 19, two years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MOE, Tyler C., 32, Eau Claire, obstructing an officer and failure to report to jail Sept. 9 and 10, $886 fine, 60 days jail.
SEELEY, Jonathan L., 36, Cadott, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass to dwelling May 23 and possession of marijuana May 24, two years of probation, $1,339 fine.
FEMRITE, Jessie M., 38, Fall Creek, substantial battery Nov. 7, 2015, two years of probation, $1,327 fine, $4,598 restitution.
SPAETH, Jennifer E., 29, Austin, Minn., operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, July 4, 2007, $80 fine.
PRICE, Nicholas A., 26, Eau Claire, obstructing an officer Oct. 29, $443 fine.
ROBERTSON, Jackie S., 55, 1114 Imperial Circle, obstructing an officer Oct. 28, $443 fine.
BERG, Jacob A., 32, 2910 North Lane, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 26, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WALLS, Stevie D., 37, N4898 370th St., Menomonie, two counts of retail theft Oct. 19 and 22, $896 fine.
BERTRANG, Jesse J., 39, Fairchild, battery Aug. 22, one year of probation, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
TANKERSLEY, Amanda J., 33, 11625 28th Ave., Chippewa Falls, purchase pseudoephedrine for another with intent to manufacture methamphetamine Nov. 7, 2015, two years of probation, $693 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
YANG, Fue, 35, Otsego, Minn., failure to update information as a sex offender Aug. 23, 2013, and possession of methamphetamine March 31, 2013, two years of probation, $1,086 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
WEST, Jacinda, L., 22, 1208 Birch St., possession of marijuana Oct. 11, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
CASEY, Scott A., 35, 2106 Agnes St., possession of methamphetamine July 25, two years of probation, $871 fine.
GAGNON, John L., 21, 1003 Briar Lane, Altoona, battery January to April 2017, $443 fine.
SMITH, Nicholas P., 35, Columbus, Ind., possession of marijuana July 25, $443 fine.
FRIEND, David E., 37, 511 Germania St., disorderly conduct Nov. 20, $543 fine.
KRONENBERG, John W., 59, 545 Balcom St., theft Oct. 3, $453 fine.
HERRERA AMAYA, Adonias, 31, Independence, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, Sept. 24, $443 fine.
JOHNSTON, James B., 45, Boyceville, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a short-barreled shotgun/rifle Jan. 16, three years of probation, $1,554 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
HELMS, Devan R., 22, 1711 Bellinger St., resisting an officer April 16, one year of probation, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
WUOLLET, Shayla A., 35, 620 Saxonwood Road, Altoona, second-offense drunken driving and operating after revocation Feb. 16, $2,172 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
PAIGE, Gregory G., 53, 320 Putnam St., battery Sept. 11, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Aug. 13 and June 5, substantial battery May 30, and hit and run attended vehicle and third-offense drunken driving Nov. 17, 2018, three years of probation, $5,160 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 18 months, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.