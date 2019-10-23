Eau Claire County
Found guilty
KENDALL, Crystal L., 33, Fall Creek, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Dec. 6, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BOYD, Justin W., 33, Bayfield, bail jumping and third-offense drunken driving Dec. 30, 2017, one year of probation, $3,657 fine, 110 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 18 months, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
CHARLES, Robyn L., 28, 3442 Mayo St., obstructing an officer July 20, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
KENEALY, Heather, 40, 3115 Rudolph Road, second-offense drunken driving May 29, $1,441 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
MOMMSEN, Jackson M., 28, 415 Union St., bail jumping and disorderly conduct April 9, one year of probation, $886 fine.
DVORAK, David M., 47, Ladysmith, carrying a concealed knife Feb. 9, $503 fine.
STEINDL, David C., 58, 1633 S. 72nd Ave., negligent operating of a motor vehicle June 3, 2018, one year of probation, $1,083 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
WESTOM, Michael J., 37, International Falls, Minn., theft October 2015 to January 2016, $55 fine.
SMITH, Mickey L., 54, Eau Claire, failure to report to jail May 1, $518 fine, 60 days jail.
HANSON, Michael A., 60, 318 Frenette Drive, Chippewa Falls, negligent operation of a motor vehicle May 4, 2018, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns.
ROACH, Jeffrey A., 44, 1512 Main St., third-offense drunken driving Aug. 16, $2,539 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 18 months.
SPRINGER II, Duwayne C., 25, 2519 Spooner Ave., Altoona, criminal damage to property April 18, 18 months of probation, $553 fine.
GIBSON, Emanuel B., 32, 19941 Highway X, Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, drive or operate vehicle without the owner’s consent and identity theft June 30, four years of probation, $1,598 fine, $344 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
WEISS, Uriah G., 27, 411 Germania St., bail jumping Sept. 16, 2018, $443 fine.
KOMRO, Danielle J., 26, 2638 Sessions Court, disorderly conduct June 14, 2018, $443 fine. Record to be expunged.
HAYS, Tammy J., 51, 1317½ First Ave., battery Dec. 4, $543 fine.
PRESSLEY, Rachel M., 36, Augusta, two counts of bail jumping Sept. 7, 2017, and June 12, 2017, and issuing worthless checks February and March 2017, one year of probation, $1,339 fine.
Probation revocation
MATHIS, Sapphia K., 44, St. Paul, obstructing an officer July 15, 2018, and criminal damage to property July 16, 2018, jail time served.
PEMBER, Brandon J., 33, Fairchild, bail jumping and criminal trespass to dwelling Nov. 23, 2017, one year jail.
HAASNOOT, Jeremias C., 37, 739 Broadway St., two counts of bail jumping Aug. 1, 2018, and Feb. 26, 2018, and four counts of possession of methamphetamine July 12, 2018, June 4, 2018, Oct. 31, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017, $1,036 fine, jail time served.
D’LAMATTER, Thomas W., 39, Waupun, bail jumping July 2017, nine months jail.
DORSEY, James M., 33, 3869 Gunnes Road, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 21, 2018, $518 fine, seven months jail.
ERICKSON, Joshua W., 37, 2624 Bauer St., possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping Aug. 3, 2018, 10 months jail.
ZEHE, Richard P., 39, 816 Park Ridge Drive, carrying a concealed knife July 12, 2018, jail time served.