Eau Claire County
Found guilty
RAAK, Abigail A., 23, Eau Claire, bail jumping Dec. 5 and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 22, two years of probation, $1,036 fine.
THORNTON, Alesia R., 39, 1104 Birch St., operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent Sept. 30, 2018, criminal damage to property Sept. 7, 2018, and negligent handling of a weapon and battery July 21, 2018, three years of probation, $2,279 fine, $550 restitution, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
DORSEY, Shaun M., 19, 3246 Runway Ave., bail jumping March 26 and possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent Jan. 23, 2019, two years of probation, $1,482 fine, $35 restitution, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
NOWAK, Aaron D., 31, Fairchild, retail theft Oct. 23, 2018, $603 fine.
CANNON, Jazmyne D., 17, 3717 LaSalle St., possession of marijuana Sept. 28, $623 fine, 10 hours community service. Record to be expunged upon completion of sentence.
SORENSEN, Dominick N., 27, 1329 Kane Road, theft Oct. 20, 2015, $453 fine.
HOEFER III, Jerry L., 35, Farmington, Mo., theft May 16, 2015, $503 fine.
SCHEARER, Michael J., 35, 678 Wisconsin St., escape, possession of methamphetamine with intent to delivery and battery to law enforcement officer Jan. 4, and possession of methamphetamine June 17, four years of probation, $2,272 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
FALTER, Brian L., 52, 3621 Seymour Road, resisting an officer Dec. 23, $443 fine.
HOWARD, Britny, 32, 1535½ Hogeboom Ave., disorderly conduct Dec. 1, $443 fine.
SPINLER, Gregory L., 35, 2405 E. Lexington Blvd., operating after revocation May 3, $443 fine.
EMERSON, Sheena M., 31, Blue Mounds, disorderly conduct June 27, $543 fine.
VALE, Kora J., 21, Wisconsin Dells, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia June 3, $886 fine.
MATTICE, Mark R., 65, 3153 Deerfield Road, third-offense drunken driving Dec. 4, 2017, $3,299 fine, 110 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 18 months.
MURPHY, Shannon B., 38, 710 Second Ave., bail jumping Dec. 31, drive or operate vehicle without owner’s consent and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 1, two counts of retail theft Nov. 18 and Feb. 21, 2019, and possession of marijuana Nov. 20, three years of probation, $3,029 fine, $602 restitution, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BAKER, Tamara L., 48, Racine, retail theft Dec. 26, $453 fine.
WALTER, Chantice M., 47, 509 E. Grand Ave., disorderly conduct Dec. 22, $443 fine.
HAVERLY, David J., 36, 420 Washington St., disorderly conduct Oct. 29, $443 fine.
LANE, Patrick M.L., 27, 1712 Eddy St., bail jumping Oct. 23, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
JENNESS, Norman P., 36, 3136 Craig Road, possession of narcotic drugs Sept. 28, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
IRONS, Joanna L.M., 22, Fall Creek, possession of marijuana March 13, $443 fine.
GARCIA-PONCE, Angel, 30, 3118 Blakeley Ave., two counts of operating after revocation Jan. 17 and Sept. 2, $886 fine.
MENDOZA RENDON, Osvaldo, 26, Whitehall, operating after revocation Dec. 28, $443 fine.
SILLANPAA, Kaitlyn M., 29, Kenosha, obstructing an officer Dec. 21, $443 fine.
FULLER, Joshua A., 25, 1124 Daniels Ave., Altoona, battery and disorderly conduct Dec. 20, 18 months of probation, $1,086 fine.
SMITH, Timothy C., 48, 16765 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Sept. 22, 30 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
PEDERSON, Leah M., 26, 301 Twin Oak Drive, Altoona, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer Nov. 10, one year of probation, $1,329 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SOVEREIGN, Andrew R., 43, Hixton, two counts of identity theft Feb. 23, 2019, and march 22, retail theft Feb. 23, and five counts of theft July 13 and 22, 2018, April 17, 2018, May 6, 2018, and May 15, 2017, four years of probation, $3,709 fine, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service.
GEHLER, Christopher M., 42, 12635 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine May 8, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
WELLS, Semaj N., 27, 1209 Pershing St., attempting to flee an officer Nov. 14, 2018, 10 months jail.
SCHEARER, Michael J., 35, Fridley Minn., three counts of disorderly conduct Dec. 3, 2017, one year jail.
MILLIS, Jennifer L., 44, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine May 30, 2018, bail jumping March 28, 2018, three counts of retail theft March 28, 2018, July 20, 2017, and July 14, 2017, and possession of methamphetamine Nov. 16, 2017, 10 months jail.
ROSE, Alexander L., 17, 3008 Eldorado Blvd., substantial battery Dec. 28, 2018, $650 fine, five months jail.
MONTONYA, Amber L., 30, Conrath, identity theft March 3, 2017, one year jail.
VESTAL, Randolph L., 34, 1104 Omaha St., bail jumping July 5, 214 days jail.
DAVEY, Ryan J., 34, 123 Illinois St., failing to comply with officer March 7, one year jail.