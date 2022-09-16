EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire City-County Health Department will host a series of drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Oakwood Mall, 4720 Golf Rd., on Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8.

The fall "bivalent" COVID-19 booster that helps protect against Omicron and original strains of the virus will be available. Each clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the south mall parking lot behind Hobby Lobby. 