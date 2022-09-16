EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire City-County Health Department will host a series of drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Oakwood Mall, 4720 Golf Rd., on Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8.
The fall "bivalent" COVID-19 booster that helps protect against Omicron and original strains of the virus will be available. Each clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the south mall parking lot behind Hobby Lobby.
Booster doses are free of charge and no insurance is needed.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend anyone age 12 or older get their fall COVID-19 booster dose. To be eligible, you must already be vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax or Johnson & Johnson, and it must be at least two months since your last dose.
First and second doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will also be available for ages as young as 6 months old.
Appointments are encouraged and can be made at vaccinate.wi.gov or by calling 844-684-1064. Walk-ins will also be accepted as staffing allows. Participants should bring their vaccine card if possible.
All other COVID-19 vaccine types will be available too, so participants may receive initial series shots.
A fall COVID-19 booster and other vaccine doses can also be completed at the Eau Claire-City County Health Department, area pharmacies and healthcare providers. To find other vaccine locations for first, second or booster doses, visit vaccines.gov.