Barron County authorities found 20 to 25 dead cows last week on a farm near Almena.
The Barron County sheriff’s office received a complaint reporting the dead animals on May 3.
Initial investigation indicated the cows died over the winter months because of weather conditions, illness or possible stray voltage.
All other animals on the farm were in good health and were moved to another farm until the stray voltage issue could be examined.
Authorities said there appears to be no violations and the animals have been disposed of. The owners of the farm are cooperating with the sheriff's office, according to Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.