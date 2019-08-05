An Elk Mound man is accused of operating while intoxicated for the fifth time following a traffic crash in May on Eau Claire's west side.
Shawn E. Semling, 48, 3822 37th St., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for Semling, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol or entering taverns. He must also maintain absolute sobriety.
Semling returns to court Sept. 10.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer responded May 10 to an injury crash at Alpine Road and North Clairemont Avenue.
A man said he was westbound on Alpine Road when a northbound vehicle on North Clairemont Avenue driven by Semling failed to yield the right of way and collided with his vehicle.
The officer noted both vehicles were totaled.
Semling had severe damage to an ankle and foot. There was a large pool of blood on the floor of the driver's side of his vehicle.
Marijuana was found inside the vehicle.
Semling was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for a blood draw.
Semling was previously convicted of operating while intoxicated in October 1989, January 1990 and February 2002 in Eau Claire County, and in November 1992 in Chippewa County.