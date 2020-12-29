BARRON – Authorities have arrested the shooter in what they described as a "possible road rage incident" that left one man dead in Barron County.
A statement from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said a 911 call Monday afternoon reported a man had been shot on North Mill Street in Barron. The caller said the attacker drove away after the shooting.
Lauritz Robertson, 45, of Barron died at the scene. While authorities were on their way to the scene, a second call to 911 was made by someone who claimed to be the man who fired the shots.
Clayton Lauritsen, 20, of Cumberland, faces charges of second degree intentional homicide. He was arrested in the parking lot of the Barron justice center after his call to 911.