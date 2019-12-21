Earthbound Environmental Solutions will begin its annual curbside Christmas tree collection on Friday.
The Eau Claire company offers the service for residents of Eau Claire and Altoona. The program has expanded this year to include renters and businesses.
The cost is $12 per tree, and collections will be scheduled through January.
More information and appointments are available at 715-952-5608 and info@earthboundenviro.com.
Eau Claire County residents also can drop holiday trees off at no charge at Boxx Sanitation's Green Waste Facility, 5710 Jeffers Road, during daylight hours from Thursday through Jan. 31 as part of the annual Merry Mulch tree recycling program.