The nine-member district board of the Chippewa Valley Technical College is slated to vote Thursday on sending a $48.8 million referendum question to taxpayers in 11 counties at the April election.
The board will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday in room 100A of the CVTC Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire.
If voters approve, the referendum would fund a new Transportation Education Center, Emergency Education Center, smaller projects and additions and a River Falls property purchase.
A successful referendum would mean an approximate district-wide average property tax increase of $13 per year per $100,000 of equalized property value, according to CVTC.
The board gave early approval to the referendum on Dec. 5.