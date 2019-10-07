Chippewa Valley Technical College and Marian University in Fond du Lac plan to sign a formal agreement today forming a new partnership that will allow CVTC dental hygiene program alumni to complete a Bachelor of Science degree in dental hygiene.
It will be the only agreement in Wisconsin allowing for the completion of this degree in as few as 16 months. Marian will accept all credits from CVTC graduates’ associate degrees, and the graduates would need only 50 more credits to complete the bachelor's degree, CVTC indicated.
Having a bachelor’s degree opens up greater career possibilities for licensed dental hygienists, allowing them to explore related careers in areas such as education, training and product sales.
About 20 percent of CVTC dental hygiene program graduates eventually seek a bachelor’s degree, the college said. However, since 2004, they have had to go out of state to get it. The Marian agreement will present an in-state option.