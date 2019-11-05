The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program has named Chippewa Valley Technical College as one of 150 community colleges eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.
Based on strong and improving student outcomes — including learning, completion rates, employment rates and earnings and equity — 15% of community colleges nationwide have been invited to apply for the Aspen Prize.
The 150 community colleges named as eligible to compete for the 2021 Aspen Prize were selected from a pool of nearly 1,000 public two-year colleges nationwide using publicly available data on student outcomes.
Others Wisconsin colleges named to the list are: Fox Valley Technical College, Appleton; Lakeshore Technical College, Cleveland (Manitowoc County); Moraine Park Technical College, Fond du Lac; Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, Fennimore; and Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, Shell Lake.