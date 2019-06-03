Chippewa Valley Technical College is proposing a slightly lower property tax rate next year in its 2019-20 budget that is slated for a vote later this month.
A public hearing on the proposed budget will be at 5:30 p.m. on June 27 at CVTC's Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave. Directly after the hearing, the CVTC Board will vote on the budget.
As proposed, CVTC will collect about $570,500 more overall in taxes next year, but property value growth in the college's 11-county district will absorb that. The property tax rate would subsequently drop under the proposed budget. For example, a $100,000 home that paid $84.65 on its tax bill for CVTC would pay about $1 less next year.
Overall spending at CVTC also would stay level under the proposed budget. The college is planning for $91.36 million in overall expenditures, which is up just $73,350 from the 2018-19 budget.
"Our tax rate and total expenditures have remained very stable for the past several years," CVTC President Bruce Barker said in a news release.
The upcoming budget will fund new programs to address industry needs for skilled employees, namely natural gas utility workers, health navigators and supply chain management.