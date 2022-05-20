More than 350 Chippewa Valley Technical College students have received scholarships totaling more than $325,000.
The scholarships were given to incoming and continuing students and span a majority of the CVTC program areas.
Following are some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:
Altoona
• Catherine Aguillard, Karl & Vila Nygaard Memorial Nursing Endowment Scholarship-Continuing Student, and the Ardis N. McAfee Endowment Scholarship.
• Devon Meier, Mike Donley Memorial Scholarship, and the Gerald Hawkenson Memorial Scholarship.
• Lori Raycher, Phi Theta Kappa Member Scholarship.
• Mary Pa Thao, Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation and Inclusion Scholarship.
Arcadia
• Justin Kamrowski, Gus Bell Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Augusta
• Pamela Seichter, Lake Wissota Garden Club Scholarship.
• Nathan Sobotta, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.
• Autumn Volbrecht, Cheryl A. Janke Memorial Endowment Scholarship, and the Virgene Druschel Memorial Scholarship.
Black River Falls
• McKenna Aldach, Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship and the Great Northern Corporation Endowment Scholarship.
• Jessica Mannise, Bob Houser-Northwestern Mutual Financial Network Endowed Scholarship.
Blair
• Garrison Armitage, Zenas & Dorothy Beers Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Black’s Valley Ag Scholarship.
Bloomer
• Levi Homann, Fey Family Endowed Diesel Mechanic Scholarship and the CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.
• Lacy Kunsman, Paulette Wright Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Andrew Marvin, Neil Roberts Memorial Scholarship for Single Fathers: Manufacturing.
• Mia Rubenzer, Norbert & Helen Wurtzel Endowment Scholarship and the Tsai-Huang Diversity Endowment Scholarship.
Boyd
• McKenzie Derks, Arnold & Lois Domer Foundation Scholarship II, and the Arnold & Lois Domer Foundation Scholarship I.
Bruce
• Luke Hessler, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation General Scholarship.
Cameron
• Jennifer Brown, Kathryn Fischer Memorial Endowment Scholarship, and The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation Program Scholarship.
• Justyne Engen, Compeer Financial Agriculture Scholarship and the Bruno Gansluckner Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Jennifer Holub, Jean M. Peterson Memorial Scholarship.
Chetek
• Levi Marquardt, IT-Software Developer Program Scholarship, Satyawati & Dhan Prakash Garg Memorial Endowment Scholarship, John Moseng Information Technology Endowment Scholarship, and the Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship.
• Tyler Razim, Casey Anderson Memorial Scholarship, Reinhart Family Endowment Scholarship, and the Escoffier Excellence Endowment Scholarship.