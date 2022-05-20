More than 350 Chippewa Valley Technical College students have received scholarships totaling more than $325,000.

The scholarships were given to incoming and continuing students and span a majority of the CVTC program areas.

Following are some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:

Altoona

• Catherine Aguillard, Karl & Vila Nygaard Memorial Nursing Endowment Scholarship-Continuing Student, and the Ardis N. McAfee Endowment Scholarship.

• Devon Meier, Mike Donley Memorial Scholarship, and the Gerald Hawkenson Memorial Scholarship.

• Lori Raycher, Phi Theta Kappa Member Scholarship.

• Mary Pa Thao, Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation and Inclusion Scholarship.

Arcadia

• Justin Kamrowski, Gus Bell Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

Augusta

• Pamela Seichter, Lake Wissota Garden Club Scholarship.

• Nathan Sobotta, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.

• Autumn Volbrecht, Cheryl A. Janke Memorial Endowment Scholarship, and the Virgene Druschel Memorial Scholarship.

Black River Falls

• McKenna Aldach, Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship and the Great Northern Corporation Endowment Scholarship.

• Jessica Mannise, Bob Houser-Northwestern Mutual Financial Network Endowed Scholarship.

Blair

• Garrison Armitage, Zenas & Dorothy Beers Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Black’s Valley Ag Scholarship.

Bloomer

• Levi Homann, Fey Family Endowed Diesel Mechanic Scholarship and the CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.

• Lacy Kunsman, Paulette Wright Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

• Andrew Marvin, Neil Roberts Memorial Scholarship for Single Fathers: Manufacturing.

• Mia Rubenzer, Norbert & Helen Wurtzel Endowment Scholarship and the Tsai-Huang Diversity Endowment Scholarship.

Boyd

• McKenzie Derks, Arnold & Lois Domer Foundation Scholarship II, and the Arnold & Lois Domer Foundation Scholarship I.

Bruce

• Luke Hessler, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation General Scholarship.

Cameron

• Jennifer Brown, Kathryn Fischer Memorial Endowment Scholarship, and The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation Program Scholarship.

• Justyne Engen, Compeer Financial Agriculture Scholarship and the Bruno Gansluckner Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

• Jennifer Holub, Jean M. Peterson Memorial Scholarship.

Chetek

• Levi Marquardt, IT-Software Developer Program Scholarship, Satyawati & Dhan Prakash Garg Memorial Endowment Scholarship, John Moseng Information Technology Endowment Scholarship, and the Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship.

• Tyler Razim, Casey Anderson Memorial Scholarship, Reinhart Family Endowment Scholarship, and the Escoffier Excellence Endowment Scholarship.

