More than 350 Chippewa Valley Technical College students have received scholarships totaling more than $325,000.

The scholarships were given to incoming and continuing students and span a majority of the CVTC program areas.

Following are some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:

Chippewa Falls

• Zaid Abdullah, Francis C. Sorrentino Memorial Scholarship II and the Francis C. Sorrentino Memorial Scholarship I.

• Austin Amelse, Lyman Lumber of Wisconsin Endowment Scholarship.

• Isaiah Anderson, CVTC Education Association Endowment and the Ben Meyer Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

• Casey Bement, Nellie Henning Memorial Endowment Scholarship, IT-Software Developer Program Scholarship, John Moseng Information Technology Endowment Scholarship, and the Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship.

• Jackie Blum, Don & Mary Samuelson Endowment Scholarship.

• Kendra Bowe, Conard Family Charitable Foundation Respiratory Therapy Scholarship, and the Friends of Respiratory Therapy Scholarship-First-Year Student.

• Andrew Gates, Xcel Energy HVAC Scholarship and the Northwest Wisconsin Building Inspectors’ Association Endowment Scholarship-HVAC.

• Christine Geissler, Don & Mary Samuelson Endowment Scholarship.

• Christina Grasley, Arnold & Lois Domer Foundation Scholarship II and the Arnold & Lois Domer Foundation Scholarship I.

• Odessa Virginia Hazelton, The Rowe Family Endowment Scholarship and the Maybelle Brechlin Price Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

• Steven Koehler, Chippewa Valley Model A Club Endowment Scholarship and the Jermone Contney Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

• Marshall Lewter, Dale W. Lambert Memorial Scholarship.

• Aiden McCauley, Northwest Wisconsin Building Inspectors’ Association Endowment Scholarship-Residential Construction Eau Claire.

• Lyndsey Nowak, Arnold & Lois Domer Foundation Scholarship II and the Arnold & Lois Domer Foundation Scholarship I.

• Hope Perry, Gladys Bramblett Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

• Lindsey Schimmel, Denise Waterman Memorial Scholarship, and the Menomonie Paid On-Call Firefighter Jack Ganzemiller Scholarship.

• Maureen Steltz, Winterling Paralegal Scholarship and the William J. Boyle Endowment Scholarship.

• Atticus Tepaske, Chippewa Valley Sports Car Club-The Doug Christensen Memorial Scholarship, and the Indianhead Old Car Club Endowment Scholarship.

• Kaitlyn Tice, Gwen Entorf Memorial Nursing Endowment Scholarship.

• Kaden Verhulst, US Bank Endowment Scholarship and the Robert L. Zimmerman Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

• Julia Wahl, Jim & Jessica Binder AODA/Nursing Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

Colfax

• Cody Braun, Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship, Scott & Ann Hoffmann Scholarship, and the WIN Technology Scholarship.

• Abby Suvada, Helen Baetke Rizzi Endowment Scholarship.

• Dana Swagger, Ardis N. McAfee Endowment Scholarship.

Cornell

• Nicholas Theis, IT-Software Developer Program Scholarship, and the Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship.

• Katerina Zimmerman, Cathy “Stretch” Weiss Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

Cumberland

• Josannah Heinecke, Dairy State bank Endowment Scholarship.

Downing

• Brandi Standaert, P.E.O. Chapter AF Eau Claire Scholarship, and the Jerry Jacobson Leadership Endowment Scholarship.

Durand

• Bridget Myers, Dental Hygienist Faculty Scholarship, and the Wisconsin Dental Association Foundation Scholarship.

Eau Claire

• Quinnlan Acker, Larry Lee Reckin Memorial Marketing Endowment Scholarship.

• Catherine Anderson, Global Finishing Solutions Welding Scholarship, Brian Gettler Memorial/PMI Manufacturing Scholarship, and the Fred Grosvold Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

• Ian Asperheim, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.

• Stephen Atter, Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship.

• Jennifer Beckley, Cleghorn Lions’ Club Scholarship.

• Calie Berg, McKinley Charter School Endowment Scholarship.

• Logan Blackwell, CVTC Welding Endowment Scholarship, Veritas Steel Endowment Scholarship, and the Richard Freeburg Honorary Welding Scholarship.

• Connor Brandt, 3M Map Scholarship and the McKinley Charter School Endowment Scholarship-Michael Siker.

• Laine Brown, Casey Anderson Memorial Scholarship and the Eau Claire City/CountyTLW Culinary Scholarship.

• Michelle Buchholz, Wisconsin Physical Therapy Association-Northwestern District Endowed Scholarship.

• Christopher Burg, Chippewa Valley Home Builders’ Association Landscaping Endowment Scholarship and the Wisconsin Agri-Business Association Scholarship.

• Jasmine Bylander, Casey Anderson Memorial Scholarship and the Eau Claire City/CountyTLW Culinary Scholarship.

• Kaiya Callanta, Chippewa Valley Corvette Club Scholarship and the Doug & Gloria Christensen Automotive Endowed Scholarship.

• Elaine Campbell, Northwestern Bank Endowment Scholarship.

• Savannah Carlberg, Eau Claire Seymour Lions’ Club Scholarship, Charter Bank Investing in Our Community Scholarship, and the CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.

