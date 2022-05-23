More than 350 Chippewa Valley Technical College students have received scholarships totaling more than $325,000.
The scholarships were given to incoming and continuing students and span a majority of the CVTC program areas.
Following are some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:
Chippewa Falls
• Zaid Abdullah, Francis C. Sorrentino Memorial Scholarship II and the Francis C. Sorrentino Memorial Scholarship I.
• Austin Amelse, Lyman Lumber of Wisconsin Endowment Scholarship.
• Isaiah Anderson, CVTC Education Association Endowment and the Ben Meyer Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Casey Bement, Nellie Henning Memorial Endowment Scholarship, IT-Software Developer Program Scholarship, John Moseng Information Technology Endowment Scholarship, and the Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship.
• Jackie Blum, Don & Mary Samuelson Endowment Scholarship.
• Kendra Bowe, Conard Family Charitable Foundation Respiratory Therapy Scholarship, and the Friends of Respiratory Therapy Scholarship-First-Year Student.
• Andrew Gates, Xcel Energy HVAC Scholarship and the Northwest Wisconsin Building Inspectors’ Association Endowment Scholarship-HVAC.
• Christine Geissler, Don & Mary Samuelson Endowment Scholarship.
• Christina Grasley, Arnold & Lois Domer Foundation Scholarship II and the Arnold & Lois Domer Foundation Scholarship I.
• Odessa Virginia Hazelton, The Rowe Family Endowment Scholarship and the Maybelle Brechlin Price Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Steven Koehler, Chippewa Valley Model A Club Endowment Scholarship and the Jermone Contney Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Marshall Lewter, Dale W. Lambert Memorial Scholarship.
• Aiden McCauley, Northwest Wisconsin Building Inspectors’ Association Endowment Scholarship-Residential Construction Eau Claire.
• Lyndsey Nowak, Arnold & Lois Domer Foundation Scholarship II and the Arnold & Lois Domer Foundation Scholarship I.
• Hope Perry, Gladys Bramblett Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Lindsey Schimmel, Denise Waterman Memorial Scholarship, and the Menomonie Paid On-Call Firefighter Jack Ganzemiller Scholarship.
• Maureen Steltz, Winterling Paralegal Scholarship and the William J. Boyle Endowment Scholarship.
• Atticus Tepaske, Chippewa Valley Sports Car Club-The Doug Christensen Memorial Scholarship, and the Indianhead Old Car Club Endowment Scholarship.
• Kaitlyn Tice, Gwen Entorf Memorial Nursing Endowment Scholarship.
• Kaden Verhulst, US Bank Endowment Scholarship and the Robert L. Zimmerman Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Julia Wahl, Jim & Jessica Binder AODA/Nursing Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Colfax
• Cody Braun, Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship, Scott & Ann Hoffmann Scholarship, and the WIN Technology Scholarship.
• Abby Suvada, Helen Baetke Rizzi Endowment Scholarship.
• Dana Swagger, Ardis N. McAfee Endowment Scholarship.
Cornell
• Nicholas Theis, IT-Software Developer Program Scholarship, and the Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship.
• Katerina Zimmerman, Cathy “Stretch” Weiss Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Cumberland
• Josannah Heinecke, Dairy State bank Endowment Scholarship.
Downing
• Brandi Standaert, P.E.O. Chapter AF Eau Claire Scholarship, and the Jerry Jacobson Leadership Endowment Scholarship.
Durand
• Bridget Myers, Dental Hygienist Faculty Scholarship, and the Wisconsin Dental Association Foundation Scholarship.
Eau Claire
• Quinnlan Acker, Larry Lee Reckin Memorial Marketing Endowment Scholarship.
• Catherine Anderson, Global Finishing Solutions Welding Scholarship, Brian Gettler Memorial/PMI Manufacturing Scholarship, and the Fred Grosvold Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Ian Asperheim, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.
• Stephen Atter, Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship.
• Jennifer Beckley, Cleghorn Lions’ Club Scholarship.
• Calie Berg, McKinley Charter School Endowment Scholarship.
• Logan Blackwell, CVTC Welding Endowment Scholarship, Veritas Steel Endowment Scholarship, and the Richard Freeburg Honorary Welding Scholarship.
• Connor Brandt, 3M Map Scholarship and the McKinley Charter School Endowment Scholarship-Michael Siker.
• Laine Brown, Casey Anderson Memorial Scholarship and the Eau Claire City/CountyTLW Culinary Scholarship.
• Michelle Buchholz, Wisconsin Physical Therapy Association-Northwestern District Endowed Scholarship.
• Christopher Burg, Chippewa Valley Home Builders’ Association Landscaping Endowment Scholarship and the Wisconsin Agri-Business Association Scholarship.
• Jasmine Bylander, Casey Anderson Memorial Scholarship and the Eau Claire City/CountyTLW Culinary Scholarship.
• Kaiya Callanta, Chippewa Valley Corvette Club Scholarship and the Doug & Gloria Christensen Automotive Endowed Scholarship.
• Elaine Campbell, Northwestern Bank Endowment Scholarship.
• Savannah Carlberg, Eau Claire Seymour Lions’ Club Scholarship, Charter Bank Investing in Our Community Scholarship, and the CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.