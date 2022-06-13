More than 350 Chippewa Valley Technical College students have received scholarships totaling more than $325,000.

The scholarships were given to incoming and continuing students and span a majority of the CVTC program areas.

Following are some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:

Eleva

• Megan Awe, CVTC Education Association Endowment.

• Julianna Marino, CVTC Education Association Endowment.

• Samuel Preston, Fred Brechlin Electromechanical Endowment Scholarship and the Carl E. Hagen Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

• Heather Werner, Arthur Medtlie Mrmorial Endowment Scholarship.

Elk Mound

• Kimberly Carrillo, Karl & Vila Nygaard Memorial Nursing Endowment Scholarship-Continuing Student, Doris Freeburg Honorary Nursing Scholarship, Julie Furst-Bowe Leadership Scholarship and the Charter Bank Investing in Our Community Scholarship.

• Kristen Cooley, Arendt Scholarship.

• Isaac Her, Conagra Foods Next Generation Scholarship and the Conagra Foods Scholarship.

• Brett Rosenthal, Lars Fiskars Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Wisconsin Motor Carriers’ Association Dave Keays Memorial Scholarship.

Emerald

• Kailey Brandt, Chippewa Valley Sports Car Club-The Dick Feeney Memorial Scholarship, Bob Jacobson Auto Collision Repair & Refinish Scholarship, Chippewa Valley Auto Body Association Scholarship and the Indianhead Old Car Club Auto Collision Repair & Refinish Scholarship.

Fall Creek

• Lindsey Marion, Eau Claire Evening Lions’ Club-Gordie Berg Memorial Scholarship.

• Daniel Messerschmidt, Jon Kott Mid-State Truck Service Memorial Endowment and Wisconsin Motor Carriers’ Association Dave Keays Memorial Scholarship.

Glenwood City

• Jenesa Klinger, Northwest District Dental Society Scholarship and the Tri-County Dental Society Scholarship.

Greenwood

• Shawn Collinson, Gale & Jan Otterholt Allied Medical Endowment Scholarship.

Holcombe

• Korina Colliver, Eleanor M. & Lyle D. Houlder Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

• Lisa Golat, Ruth R. Peterson Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

Hudson

• Kari Arnett, CVTC Education Association Endowment.

• James Hoffman, Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship.

• Vanessa Pechacek, Betty Most Agency Residential Construction Scholarship.

• Deshnee Plourde, Larry Gansluckner Endowment Scholarship and the Local 2398 Marion Flood Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

Ladysmith

• Austin Kroening, Cummins Great Lakes Career Endowment Scholarship.

• Anna Ringstad, Joseph & Ethel Tomashek Memorial Endowment Scholarship, Jean Husby Memorial Marketing Endowment Scholarship, Arthur Kopp Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Cheryl A. Janke Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

Maiden Rock

• Zackory Phillips, St. Croix Economic Development Corporation Scholarship.

