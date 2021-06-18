Chippewa Valley Technical College students received more than 400 scholarships totaling nearly $300,000 during the 2020-21 school year.

Following are some of the area students who received scholarships:

Alma

Bradley Schowalter, Patrick Philen Memorial Scholarship and the Todd Bauer Memorial Lineworker Scholarship Presented By Dunn Energy Cooperative.

Alma Center

Lisa Moore-Girard, Friends of Respiratory Therapy Scholarship-Second-Year Student-WSRC.

Samantha Turnmire, Delta Dental of Wisconsin Scholarship.

Altoona

Matthew Nikolai, Northwest Wisconsin Building Inspectors’ Association Endowment Scholarship and the Residential Construction Club Scholarship-Eau Claire.

Sara Schmidt, Brehm Family Endowment Scholarship.

Tyler Hauge, Chippewa Valley Technical Recruiters’ Endowed Scholarship and the Scott & Ann Hoffmann Scholarship.

Arkansaw

Bryer Sweeney, Black’s Valley Ag Scholarship and the Northwestern Bank Endowment Scholarship.

Augusta

Ashley Wolfe, Karl & Vila Nygaard Memorial Nursing Scholarship-Continuing Student.

Autumn Volbrecht, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.

Timothy McCormick, Sodexo Culinary Management Scholarship.

Baldwin

Alexander Tully, Tri-County Medical Alliance Endowment Scholarship.

Zyanya Arce, Ardis N. McAfee Endowment Scholarship.

Barron

Anastasia Mikunda, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.

Barronett

Megan Bassett, Gale & Jan Otterholt Allied Medical Endowment Scholarship.

Black River Falls

Brian Lind, Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship.

Kenny Fraser, Auto Value-Eau Claire Auto Parts Scholarship, Doug & Gloria Christensen Automotive Endowed Scholarship and the Neil Roberts Memorial Scholarship For Single Fathers.

Blair

Mark Veneziano, Karl & Vila Nygaard Memorial Nursing Scholarship-Continuing Student.

