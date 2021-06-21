Chippewa Valley Technical College students received more than 400 scholarships totaling nearly $300,000 during the 2020-21 school year.
Following are some of the area students who received scholarships:
Bloomer
Dayna Kotecki, CVTC Nursing Faculty Scholarship and the Karl & Vila Nygaard Memorial Nursing Scholarship-Continuing Student.
Dennis Sonnentag, Chippewa Valley Technical Recruiters’ Endowed Scholarship, CVTC Machine Tool Faculty & Staff Scholarship, Leslie Gilbertson Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Remmele Engineering Inc. Scholarship.
Elijah Prill, Wisconsin Agri-Business Association Scholarship and the Zenas & Dorothy Beers Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Emily Holloway, Concrete Reinforcing Steel Institute-Viking Chapter Scholarship and the Ray Loer Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Jessica Hurt, Carol Sokolowski Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Maybelle Brechlin Price Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Ramona Sullivan, Cancer Remission/Survivor Endowment Scholarship.
Scott Sykora, Northwestern Bank Endowment Scholarship and Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship.
Boyceville
Lisa Moore-Girard, Friends of Respiratory Therapy Scholarship-Second-Year Student-WSRC.
Cadott
Abigail Eiler, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship and the Karl & Vila Nygaard Memorial Nursing Scholarship-Continuing Student.
Coy Bowe, PESI Inc. Scholarship.