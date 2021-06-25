Chippewa Valley Technical College students received more than 400 scholarships totaling nearly $300,000 during the 2020-21 school year.
Following are some of the area students who received scholarships:
Cameron
Brett Johnson, Chippewa Valley Home Builders’ Association Landscaping Endowment Scholarship.
Chippewa Falls
Alex Peterson, Gerald H. Jacobson Endowment Scholarship.
Alexander Schmocker, Chippewa Valley Auto Body Association Scholarship, Chippewa Valley Model A Club Endowment Scholarship and the Indianhead Old Car Club Auto Collision Repair & Refinish Scholarship.
Andrew Hays, Braylen Mero Memorial Scholarship and the Denise Waterman Memorial Scholarship.
Anna Johnson, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Anna Peterson, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Beth McIlquham, Jerry Jacobson Leadership Endowment Scholarship and the Liberal Arts Memorial Scholarship.
Camryn Billen, Black’s Valley Ag Scholarship and the Northwestern Bank Endowment Scholarship.
Carter Jensen, IT-Software Developer Program Enrollment Scholarship.
Chantel Frey, McKinley Charter School Endowment Scholarship.
Cierra January, Karl & Vila Nygaard Memorial Nursing Scholarship-Continuing Student.
Hannah Small, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Hope Perry, Gladys Bramblett Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the John E. Smith Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Jessica Hurt, Carol Sokolowski Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Maybelle Brechlin Price Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Joanna Fox, Wayne R. Atkins Endowment Scholarship.
Joseph Perry, Satyawati & Dhan Prakash Garg Memorial Endowment Scholarship, Thomas Draz Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the WIN Technology Scholarship.
Katerina Petrich, Tri-County Medical Alliance Endowment Scholarship.
Lisa Brancaccio, PESI Inc. Scholarship.
Lisa Paulson, Don & Mary Samuelson Endowment Scholarship.
Marshall Lewter, Northwest Wisconsin Building Inspectors’ Association HVAC Endowment Scholarship.
Melanie Wells, Coy Hobbs Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Mitchel Hoffman, Charter Bank Investing In Our Community Scholarship.
Nicole Crumbaker, Eleanor M. & Lyle D. Houlder Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Northwestern Bank Endowment Scholarship.
Nicole Patzoldt, Debra Tillmann Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Ryan Tambornino, Shawn M. Sillman Memorial Auto Collision Repair & Refinish Technician Endowed Scholarship, Bob Jacobson Auto Collision Repair & Refinish Scholarship, Chippewa Valley Auto Body Association Scholarship and the Chippewa Valley Model A Club Endowment Scholarship.
Samantha Kukuk, Northwestern Bank Endowment Scholarship and the Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship.
Samuel Wiseman, Robert Benedict Memorial Scholarship For Students With Disabilities Endowment.
Shayla Breen, Eau Claire Area Master Gardeners’ Association Scholarship and the Lake Wissota Garden Club Scholarship.
Stephanie Thompson, Phi Theta Kappa Member Scholarship.