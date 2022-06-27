More than 350 Chippewa Valley Technical College students have received scholarships totaling more than $325,000.
The scholarships were given to incoming and continuing students and span a majority of the CVTC program areas.
Following are some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:
Menomonie
• Ryan Bailey, Leslie Gilbertson Memorial Endowment Scholarship, Arland M. & Eleanor M. Larson Memorial Endowment Scholarship, Gerald H. Jacobson Endowment Scholarship and the Taylor Machine Inc. Scholarship.
• Tyler Bignell, Dick Klatt Memorial Welding Endowment Scholarship.
• Carli Dahms, Black’s Valley Ag Scholarship.
• Nandita Das, Concrete Reinforcing Steel Institute Foundation and CRSI Pioneer and Viking Chapters Scholarship, and the CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.
• Lydiah Getui, Eau Claire Evening Lions’ Club-Gordie Berg Memorial Scholarship and the Braylen Mero Memorial Scholarship.
• Sydney Jacobs, Jim and Nancy Bensen Scholarship.
• Madison Ludwig, Ardis N. McAfee Endowment Scholarship and the Julia Stoffa Memorial Scholarship.
• Constance Mukanda, Charter Bank Investing in Our Community Scholarship and the Diversity Achievement Scholarship.
• Sabrina Nupp, Charles A. Kaufman Memorial GED/HSED Support & Scholarship Endowment.
• Devin Olson, Thomas Dougherty Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Autumn Schubert, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.
• Tammy Thurber, Patrick B. Devine Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Dawn Bosold Women in Business & Accounting Endowment Scholarship.
• Ashley Waak, Chippewa Valley Technical Recruiters’ Endowed Scholarship, AWS & SME-Jansen/Roth/Vanderloop Leadership Endowment Scholarship, Derek Kizewski Memorial-Riverside Machine & Engineering Inc. Scholarship, Nordson EDI Corporation Scholarship, and the CVTC Machine Tool Faculty & Staff Scholarship.
• Elizabeth Zoellner-Kunkle, Carol Sokolowski Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Pamela Hanson Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Mondovi
• Payton Fedie, Great Northern Corporation Endowment Scholarship, Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship and the Imagineering Scholarship.
• Miranda Jamison, Jean Husby Memorial Marketing Endowment Scholarship and the Robert Benedict Memorial Scholarship for Students with Disabilities Endowment.
Neillsville
• Emily Hanson, Robert L. Zimmerman Memorial Endowment Scholarship.