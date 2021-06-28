Chippewa Valley Technical College students received more than 400 scholarships totaling nearly $300,000 during the 2020-21 school year.
Following are some of the area students who received scholarships:
Chippewa Falls
Steven Koehler, Charter Bank Investing In Our Community Scholarship and the R.E. Carter Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
William Strange, Association For Facilities Engineering (AFE) Chapter 66 Scholarship, Calli & Orville Andrus Memorial Endowment Scholarship, Fred Brechlin Electromechanical Endowment Scholarship and the Phil Ruehl & Nikola Tesla Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Elisabeth Casler Cowgur, Ardis N. McAfee Endowment Scholarship.
Odessa Virginia Hazelton, BMO Harris Bank Endowed Scholarship and the US Bank Endowment Scholarship.
Colfax
Stacy WInger, Bye, Goff & Rohde Ltd. Paralegal Scholarship.
Cornell
Aaron Hetchler, Ida B. Fischer Business-Accounting Scholarship and the Patrick B. Devine Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Jordan Spegal, Nordson EDI Corporation Scholarship.
Katerina Petrich, Tri-County Medical Alliance Endowment Scholarship.
Nicholas Theis, IT-Software Developer Program Enrollment Scholarship and the Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship.