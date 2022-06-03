More than 350 Chippewa Valley Technical College students have received scholarships totaling more than $325,000.
The scholarships were given to incoming and continuing students and span a majority of the CVTC program areas.
Following are some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:
Eau Claire
• Stephanie Chang, Audrey Dernbach Memorial Nursing Endowment Scholarship.
• Nicholas Christensen, Dale W. Lambert Memorial Scholarship.
• Gary Dahl, Phil Ruehl Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Joe Demarre, Earl Welke Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Dalton Dey, Clifford Brown Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Jessica Drew, Prevea Health Scholarship.
• Davina Erickson, Tri-County Medical Alliance Endowment Scholarship and the John E. Smith Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Judy Ewer, Ivar Walker Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Myrtle E. Lemay Best Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Andrew Fenner, WJR Endowment Scholarship.
• Kenny Fraser, Neil Roberts Memorial Scholarship for Single Fathers: Automotive.
• Stacey Geist, Disability Endowment Scholarship.
• Drew Goebel, CliftonLarsonAllen Accounting Endowment Scholarship.
• Michael Hase, R.E. Carter Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Taylor Hatley, Matthew G. Overhulser Memorial Endowed Nursing Scholarship.
• Kyle Herrmann, WJR Endowment Scholarship.
• Allison Hirte, Larry Lee Reckin Memorial Marketing Endowment Scholarship.
• Grace Horn, Mary Kleinsteiber Memorial Scholarship.
• Eunhae Hwang, Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship and the John Moseng Information Technology Endowment Scholarship.
• Sharon Idarraga, Nancy A. Bejin Radiography Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Cathy “Stretch” Weiss Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Cierra January, Braylen Mero Memorial Scholarship.
• Donta Jenkins, Chippewa Valley Auto Body Association Scholarship and the Indianhead Old Car Club Auto Collision Repair & Refinish Scholarship.
• Grace Johns, Casey Anderson Memorial Scholarship.
• Jordan Kamish, Liberal Arts Memorial Scholarship.
• Laura Kawleski, Wisconsin Agri-Business Association Scholarship.
• Kristin Kelly, Association for Facilities Engineering (AFE) Chapter 66 Scholarship.
• Koob Khang, WIN Technology Scholarship, Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship, Thomas Draz Memorial Endowment Scholarship, Li-Ling Huang Memorial Endowment Scholarship, and the Imagineering Scholarship.
• Yer Khang, Business Technology Scholarship the The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation Program Scholarship.
• Rebecca Kinstler, Clinton Best Memorial Endowment Scholarship, Myrtle E. Lemay Best Memorial Endowment Scholarship, and the Maybelle Brechlin Price Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Cynthia Kragness, Braylen Mero Memorial Scholarship.
• Steven Kubiak, Northwestern Bank Endowment Scholarship.
• Alexander Lagrew, Northwestern Wisconsin Peace Officers’ Association Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Kaitlyn Lambeck, Karl & Vila Nygaard Memorial Nursing Endowment Scholarship-Continuing Student and the Ardis N. McAfee Endowment Scholarship.
• Elizabeth Langford, Western Wisconsin Health Information Management Association Scholarship and the Tracey Christman Memorial Medical Scholarship.
• Dylan Lefeber, American Association of University Women-Eau Claire Branch Scholarship.
• Chad Licht, Cancer Remission/Survivor Endowment Scholarship.
• Nay Zaw Lin, Johanna Warloski Diversity Endowment Scholarship.
• Bret Luedtke, Robert Straavaldson Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Laurie Marcon, Local 2398 Marion Flood Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Ida B. Fischer Business-Accounting Scholarship.
• Rosemary McGann, IAAP-Chippewa Valley Chapter Endowment Scholarship.
• Meta McGee, Tri-County Medical Alliance Endowment Scholarship and the Bryan Higley Memorial Scholarship.
• Anthony Morford, Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship.
• Marie Moua, Robert L. Zimmerman Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Brooke Nelson, Gladys Bramblett Memorial Endowment Scholarship, Steve Dobson Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Brehm Family Endowment Scholarship.
• Cherish Nelson, The Rowe Family Endowment Scholarship.
• Hannah Nicol, Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation and Inclusion Scholarship.
• Geraldo Pereira Jr., Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship, Northwestern Bank Endowment Scholarship and the Great Northern Corporation Endowment Scholarship.
• Laura Risen, Audrey Dernbach Memorial Nursing Endowment Scholarship and the Chippewa Valley Vocational Homemakers’ Club Endowment Scholarship.
• Geraldine Rumphol, Northwestern Bank Endowment Scholarship.
• Daniel Samaniego, Larry Lee Reckin Memorial Marketing Endowment Scholarship.
• Olesya Shelomova, American Association of University Women-Eau Claire Branch Scholarship.
• Sara Shepersky, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation General Scholarship.
• Justice Spillers, L.E. Phillips Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Carol L. Zimmerman Memorial Endowment Scholarship.