More than 350 Chippewa Valley Technical College students have received scholarships totaling more than $325,000.
The scholarships were given to incoming and continuing students and span a majority of the CVTC program areas.
Following are some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:
Eau Claire
• Isabel Steele, Ida B. Fischer Business-Accounting Scholarship and the Robert L. Zimmerman Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• William Strange, Nikola Tesla Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Silicon Graphics Inc. Endowment Scholarship.
• Makenzie Teague, Debra Tillmann Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Norbert & Helen Wurtzel Endowment Scholarship.
• Larken Tessendorf, Cancer Remission/Survivor Endowment Scholarship.
• Emma Thurston, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.
• Lisa Tichey, Jerome Hedrington Memorial Criminal Justice Scholarship.
• Pamela Torres Canto, Global Finishing Solutions Architectural Structural Design Scholarship, Concrete Reinforcing Steel Institute Foundation and CRSI Pioneer and Viking Chapters Scholarship, and the Ray Loer Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Samantha Turnmire, Wayne R. Atkins Endowment Scholarship and the River Town Dental Scholarship.
• Ruth Vang, Liberal Arts Memorial Scholarship.
• Zaria Whitacre, Ronald & Sharen Hoepner Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Kaley Wisner, US Bank Endowment Scholarship and the West Central Wisconsin Aib/Edna Brown Endowment Scholarship.
• Chousie Yang, BMO Harris Bank Endowed Scholarship.