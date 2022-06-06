More than 350 Chippewa Valley Technical College students have received scholarships totaling more than $325,000.

The scholarships were given to incoming and continuing students and span a majority of the CVTC program areas.

Following are some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:

Eau Claire

• Isabel Steele, Ida B. Fischer Business-Accounting Scholarship and the Robert L. Zimmerman Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

• William Strange, Nikola Tesla Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Silicon Graphics Inc. Endowment Scholarship.

• Makenzie Teague, Debra Tillmann Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Norbert & Helen Wurtzel Endowment Scholarship.

• Larken Tessendorf, Cancer Remission/Survivor Endowment Scholarship.

• Emma Thurston, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.

• Lisa Tichey, Jerome Hedrington Memorial Criminal Justice Scholarship.

• Pamela Torres Canto, Global Finishing Solutions Architectural Structural Design Scholarship, Concrete Reinforcing Steel Institute Foundation and CRSI Pioneer and Viking Chapters Scholarship, and the Ray Loer Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

• Samantha Turnmire, Wayne R. Atkins Endowment Scholarship and the River Town Dental Scholarship.

• Ruth Vang, Liberal Arts Memorial Scholarship.

• Zaria Whitacre, Ronald & Sharen Hoepner Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

• Kaley Wisner, US Bank Endowment Scholarship and the West Central Wisconsin Aib/Edna Brown Endowment Scholarship.

• Chousie Yang, BMO Harris Bank Endowed Scholarship.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com