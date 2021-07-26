Chippewa Valley Technical College students received more than 400 scholarships totaling nearly $300,000 during the 2020-21 school year.
Following are some of the area students who received scholarships:
Eau Claire
Quinlyn Mann, Escoffier Excellence Endowment Scholarship and the Locavore Women in Culinary Scholarship.
Rebecca Pyun, IAAP-Chippewa Valley Chapter Endowment Scholarship and the Kathryn Fischer Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Riley Picard, The Rowe Family Endowment Scholarship.
Samantha Turnmire, Delta Dental of Wisconsin Scholarship.
Samuel Paape, Eau Claire Realty/David F. Suchla Endowment Scholarship and the Gus Bell Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Samuel Wiseman, Robert Benedict Memorial Scholarship for Students With Disabilities Endowment.
Sara Shepersky, Ben Meyer Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Sarah Friberg, Ivar Walker Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Julie Furst-Bowe Leadership Scholarship.
Timothy Schaller, Cummins Great Lakes Career Endowment Scholarship, Fey Family Endowed Diesel Mechanic Scholarship, Lars Fiskars Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Wisconsin Motor Carriers’ Association Dave Keays Memorial Scholarship.
Veronica Ramirez, Business Technology Scholarship.
Wayne Knuth, Elmer Roos Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Neil Roberts Memorial Scholarship For Single Fathers.
William Strange, Association For Facilities Engineering (AFE) Chapter 66 Scholarship, Calli & Orville Andrus Memorial Endowment Scholarship, Fred Brechlin Electromechanical Endowment Scholarship and the Phil Ruehl & Nikola Tesla Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Yer Khang, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation Program Scholarship.
Pamela Torres Canto, Global Finishing Solutions Architectural Structural Design Scholarship and the Veritas Steel Endowment Scholarship.
Eau Galle
Lucas Zeilinger, IBEW Local 953-Gas Utility Construction & Service Scholarship.
Eleva
Garrett Miland, Jackson Electric Cooperative Scholarship.
Heather Gibson, Julie Furst-Bowe Leadership Scholarship and The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation General Scholarship.
Elk Mound
Cody-Lyn Harrison, Geri Wendt Memorial Accounting Endowment Scholarship and The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation Program Scholarship.
Dayna Kotecki, CVTC Nursing Faculty Scholarship and the Karl & Vila Nygaard Memorial Nursing Scholarship-Continuing Student.
Kimberly Carrillo, Ardis N. McAfee Endowment Scholarship.
Michael Hase, Auto Value-Eau Claire Auto Parts Scholarship, CVTC Education Association Scholarship and the Dairy State Bank Endowment Scholarship.
Sara Schmidt, Brehm Family Endowment Scholarship.