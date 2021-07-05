Chippewa Valley Technical College students received more than 400 scholarships totaling nearly $300,000 during the 2020-21 school year.
Following are some of the area students who received scholarships:
Cumberland
Megan Bassett, Gale & Jan Otterholt Allied Medical Endowment Scholarship.
Downsville
Jessica Thibado, Menomonie Paid On-Call Firefighter Jack Ganzemiller Scholarship.
Durand
Bryer Sweeney, Black’s Valley Ag Scholarship and the Northwestern Bank Endowment Scholarship.
Melissa Newcomb, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Rebecca Lynn, Linda Weaver-Berdami Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Eau Claire
Alex Peterson, Gerald H. Jacobson Endowment Scholarship.
Amanda Baker, P.E.O. Chapter of Eau Claire Scholarship.
Amanda Lahner, Jim & Jessica Binder AODA/Nursing Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Anthony Ledford, Norbert & Helen Wurtzel Endowment Scholarship.
Bradley Talbert, CVTC Education Association Scholarship and the Skyline Steel Scholarship.
Brianna West, Cheryl A. Janke Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Jean M. Peterson Memorial Scholarship.
Brooke Johnson, Bloomer Fire & EMS Scholarship and the Menomonie Paid On-Call Firefighter Jack Ganzemiller Scholarship.
Brooke Thompson, Dental Hygienist Faculty Scholarship.