More than 350 Chippewa Valley Technical College students have received scholarships totaling more than $325,000.
The scholarships were given to incoming and continuing students and span a majority of the CVTC program areas.
Following are some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:
New Auburn
• Corey Miller, Julie Furst-Bowe Leadership Scholarship, Geri Wendt Memorial Accounting Endowment Scholarship and the Charter Bank Investing in Our Community Scholarship.
• Justyce Yohnk, Northwest District Dental Society Scholarship.
New Richmond
• Jessica Gruhlke, Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation and Inclusion Scholarship.
• Taylor Humphrey, Roger Schaefer Endowment Scholarship and Chippewa Valley Vocational Homemakers’ Club Endowment Scholarship.
• Mykenzie Patten, Lexy Harris Memorial Scholarship.
Osseo
• Kyle Malec, Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship.
• Scott Plomedahl, Ashrae/La Crosse Chapter Scholarship.
• Jennifer Scheller, Karl & Vila Nygaard Memorial Nursing Endowment Scholarship-Continuing Student.
Prescott
• Shanon Murphy, Ardis N. McAfee Endowment Scholarship.
• Maggie Phillipps, Karl & Vila Nygaard Memorial Nursing Endowment Scholarship-Continuing Student and Cammie B. Johnson Memorial Scholarship.
• Carson Stenroos, Betty Most Agency Residential Construction Scholarship.
Rice Lake
• Elise Lotton, Sahlan Nail Technician Scholarship.
• Brenda Melchor Dominguez, CVTC Alum & Faculty Radiography Student Scholarship.
• Andrea Timblin, Dawn Bosold Women in Business & Accounting Endowment Scholarship.
• Nick Wiederholt, Walter Hestekin Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the WJR Endowment Scholarship.
River Falls
• Renae Flett, St. Croix Economic Development Corporation Scholarship and Robert Benedict Memorial Scholarship for Students with Disabilities Endowment.
• Samuel Kangar, Northwest Wisconsin Building Inspectors’ Association Endowment Scholarship-Residential Construction River Falls.
• Rachel Leonard, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation General Scholarship and the Margo Keys Leadership Scholarship.
• Anna Lloyd, Karl & Vila Nygaard Memorial Nursing Endowment Scholarship-Continuing Student and the Maybelle Brechlin Price Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Lauren Ziebarth, Karl & Vila Nygaard Memorial Nursing Endowment Scholarship-Continuing Student and American Association of University Women-River Falls Scholarship.
Spring Valley
• Victoria Butler, St. Croix Economic Development Corporation Scholarship.
Stanley
• Samuel Denzine, Lavern G. Soper Memorial Scholarship II and the Lavern G. Soper Memorial Scholarship I.
• Pamela Endvick, Josephine Dine Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Victoria Kramar, Ardis N. McAfee Endowment Scholarship.
• Dylan Lingen, Chippewa Valley Technical Recruiters’ Endowed Scholarship, Elmer Roos Memorial Endowment Scholarship, Nordson EDI Corporation Scholarship, and the Gerald H. Jacobson Endowment Scholarship.
• Ronald Wright, Bartingale Mechanical Scholarship.
Strum
• Topanga Rindal, Michelle Pinkston Memorial Scholarship.
Thorp
• Ashley Jacque, Northwestern Bank Endowment Scholarship and the Compeer Financial Agriculture Scholarship.
• Christina Keating-Copenhaver, Linda Weaver-Berdami Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• McKenna LaCanne, Patricia Ann Raymond Memorial Scholarship and the Friends of Respiratory Therapy Scholarship-Second-Year Student-WSRC.
Turtle Lake
• Vania Moe, Northern Wisconsin Hosta Society Scholarship.
Whitehall
• Megan Kjos, US Bank Endowment Scholarship and the Robert L. Zimmerman Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Willard
• Dakota Clark, Eau Claire Realty/David F. Suchla Endowment Scholarship and the Lyman Lumber of Wisconsin Endowment Scholarship.