Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Chippewa Valley Technical College students received more than 400 scholarships totaling nearly $300,000 during the 2020-21 school year.
Following are some of the area students who received scholarships:
Maiden Rock
Annita Cripe, CliftonLarsonAllen LLP Accounting Endowment Scholarship.
Zackory Phillips, Clifford Brown Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Menomonie
Aidan Raney, John Moseng Information Technology Endowment Scholarship and the Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship.
Alexander Tully, Tri-County Medical Alliance Endowment Scholarship.
Allison Simonson, Bryan Higley Memorial Scholarship.
Andrew Marvin, Dick Klatt Memorial Welding Endowment Scholarship.
Andrew Pierzina, Bell Family Responder Scholarship and the Maynard Pearson Memorial Scholarship.
Ashley Waak, Taylor Machine Inc. Scholarship.
Bethany Walker, Doris Freeburg Honorary Nursing Scholarship.
Bruce Goplin, Chippewa Valley Home Builders’ Association Endowment Scholarship.
Carli Dahms, Zenas & Dorothy Beers Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Constance Mukanda, Maybelle Brechlin Price Memorial Endowment Scholarship and The Rowe Family Endowment Scholarship.
Cooper Gorecki, Lavern G. Soper Memorial Scholarship.
Dominic Olson, Eau Claire Energy Cooperative Lineworker Scholarship.
Haelee Platson, PESI Inc. Scholarship, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation General Scholarship and the Woita and Associates Financial Literacy Scholarship.
Jennifer Jakosky, Braylen Mero Memorial Scholarship.
Jessica Thibado, Menomonie Paid On-Call Firefighter Jack Ganzemiller Scholarship.
Justin McLeod, Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship and The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation General Scholarship.
Lillian Hake, Travis & Elizabeth Christman Medical Scholarship.
Megan Evans, Audrey Dernbach Memorial Nursing Endowment Scholarship and the Matthew G. Overhulser Memorial Endowed Nursing Scholarship.
Morgan Wilbur, Winterling Paralegal Scholarship.
Sarah Friberg, Ivar Walker Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Julie Furst-Bowe Leadership Scholarship.
Ariana Down Larson, Northwestern Wisconsin Peace Officers’ Association Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.