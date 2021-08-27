Chippewa Valley Technical College students received more than 400 scholarships totaling nearly $300,000 during the 2020-21 school year.
Following are some of the area students who received scholarships:
Mondovi
Brianna West, Cheryl A. Janke Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Jean M. Peterson Memorial Scholarship.
Colten Bee, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation Program Scholarship.
CorDel Olson, Xcel Energy Electrical Power Distribution Scholarship.
Danielle Seyforth, Northwest District Dental Society Scholarship and the Tri-County Dental Society Scholarship.
Neillsville
Dylan Humboldt, Nordson EDI Corporation Scholarship.
Kyler Rakovec, Auto Value-Eau Claire Auto Parts Scholarship and the Wisconsin Motor Carriers’ Association Dave Keays Memorial Scholarship.
Nelson
Wyatt Johnson, Xcel Energy Electrical Power Distribution Scholarship.
New Auburn
Scott Sykora, Northwestern Bank Endowment Scholarship and the Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship.
New Richmond
Josie Kjar, Cheryl A. Janke Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the PESI Inc. Scholarship.
Osseo
Abigail Brandt, Edward H. Johnson Marketing Endowment Scholarship.
Autumn Volbrecht, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Barrett Boeckmann, Robert Straavaldson Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Xcel Energy HVAC Scholarship.
Bruce Goplin, Chippewa Valley Home Builders’ Association Endowment Scholarship.
Josie Zingshiem, Arthur Medtlie Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Stephanie Nelson, Robert Zimmerman Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Wyatt McCune, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Owen
Jessica Clifford, Ruth R. Peterson Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Western Wisconsin Health Information Management Association Scholarship.
Joanna Fox, Wayne R. Atkins Endowment Scholarship and the Wisconsin Hospital Association Foundation Inc. Scholarship.
Prairie Farm
Stephanie Condor, Disability Endowment Scholarship.
Prescott
Andrew Heinze, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Molly Brunner, American Association of University Women-River Falls Scholarship.
Nicole Torgerson, Larry Glansluckner Endowment Scholarship.
Rice Lake
Kristin Kelly, Bartingale Mechanical Inc. Scholarship.
Kylee Burdick, Bruno Gansluckner Memorial Endowment Scholarship, Wisconsin Agri-Business Association Scholarship and the Zenas & Dorothy Beers Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Madison Jenkins, CVTC Education Association Scholarship and the Pamela Hanson Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Trenton Thole, Xcel Energy Electrical Power Distribution Scholarship.
River Falls
Lisa Burns, Bob Houser-Northwestern Mutual Financial Network Endowed Scholarship.
Taylor Stern, Wisconsin Hospital Association Foundation Inc. Scholarship.
Sheldon
Dallas Skabroud, WJR Endowment Scholarship.
Spring Valley
Andrew Pierzina, Bell Family Responder Scholarship and the Maynard Pearson Memorial Scholarship.
Thuy Dung Hoang, Karl & Vila Nygaard Memorial Nursing Scholarship-Continuing Student.
Stanley
Holly Schesel, Charter Bank Investing In Our Community Scholarship and the Prevea Health Scholarship.
Juliana Lahner, 3M Map Scholarship and the Malisko Engineering/Eau Claire-A&E Technology Scholarship.
Pamela Endvick, Ida B. Fischer Business-Accounting Scholarship and the Northwestern Bank Endowment Scholarship.
Ronald Wright, WJR Endowment Scholarship.
Strum
Miranda Erickson, Eau Claire Seymour Lions’ Club Scholarship.
Thorp
Brooke Webb, Arendt Scholarship.
Diana Copus, Conagra Foods Next Generation Scholarship and the Francis C. Sorrentino Memorial Scholarship.
McKenna LaCanne, Arnold & Lois Domer Foundation Scholarship and the Friends of Respiratory Therapy Scholarship-First-Year Student.
Trempealeau
Matthew Harmes, Global Finishing Solutions Welding Scholarship and the Richard Freeburg Honorary Welding Scholarship.
Turtle Lake
Adam Waite, Thomas Dougherty & Walter Hestekin Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Trent Keppen, Chippewa Valley Corvette Club Scholarship, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship and the Local 2398 Marion Flood Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Wheeler
Erin Trauernicht, Cancer Remission/Survivor Endowment Scholarship.
Whitehall
Caleb Correa, Jerome Hedrington Memorial Criminal Justice Scholarship.
Michael Poulos, Stuart T. Nesbit EPD Scholarship.