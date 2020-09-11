Chippewa Valley Technical College students received 351 scholarships totaling $336,889 during the 2019-20 school year.
Following are some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:
• Chippewa Falls: Pamela Torres Canto, CVTC Excellence Scholarship.
Andrea Gassen, 3M Map Scholarship, and Women in Non-Traditional Careers Scholarship.
Brendan Hall, Architectural Structural Design Advisory Committee Scholarship, and the Ray Loer Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Charlena Koskovich, Aura & Raymond Strong Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Beth McIlquham, Ben Meyer Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Bobby Belden, Carl E. Hagen Memorial Endowment Scholarship, and the Neil Roberts Memorial Scholarship for Single Fathers.
Jeremiah Coey, Charter Bank Investing in Our Community Scholarship, and the Margo Keys Leadership Scholarship.
Jessica Timme, Charter Bank Investing in Our Community Scholarship, Wayne R. Atkins Endowment Scholarship, and the West Central Wisconsin Aib/Edna Brown Endowment Scholarship.
Steven Koehler, Chippewa Valley Auto Body Association Scholarship and the Chippewa Valley Corvette Club Scholarship.
Matt Gensler, Chippewa Valley Model A Club Endowment Scholarship.
Susan Sunde, Conagra Foods Next Generation Scholarship, and the Friends of Respiratory Therapy Scholarship-First-Year Student.
Nicole Patzoldt, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Madison Kowalczyk, Delta Dental of Wisconsin Scholarship, and the Northwest District Dental Society Scholarship.
Shayla Breen, Eau Claire Area Master Gardeners’ Association Scholarship and the Lake Wissota Garden Club Scholarship.
Sean Bonfoey, Imagineering LLC Scholarship and the Northwestern Bank Endowment Scholarship.
Megan Boie, Jean M. Peterson Memorial Scholarship and the Robert Zimmerman Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Nou Chi Vue, Johanna Warloski Diversity Endowment Scholarship.
Jana Mattison, Larry Gansluckner Endowment Scholarship.
Shane Korevaar, Malisko Engineering/Eau Claire-Information Technology Scholarship, Northwestern Bank Endowment Scholarship, and the Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship.
Arin Tepp, Richard Freeburg Honorary Welding Scholarship and the Veritas Steel Endowment Scholarship.
Keri Bonfoey, Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship, and the Women in Non-Traditional Careers Scholarship.
• Colby: Ana Espino Ortiz, Diversity Achievement Scholarship and the Tsai-Huang Diversity Endowment Scholarship.
• Colfax: Jack Edwards, Black’s Valley Ag Scholarship.
Kara Katzbahn, Debra Tillmann Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Trevor Rothbauer, Eau Claire Realty/David F. Suchla Endowment Scholarship.
Cumberland: Mitchell Koser, Bruno Gansluckner Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Zenas & Dorothy Beers Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Rebecca Williams, Wisconsin Hospital Association Foundation Inc. Scholarship.
Giovanni Torres, Xcel Energy Electrical Power Distribution Scholarship.
• Durand: Melissa Prissel, Arnold & Lois Domer Foundation Scholarship.
Derek Hubbard, Charter Bank Investing in Our Community Scholarship, and Prevea Health Scholarship.
Madisyn Bauer, CVTC Excellence Endowment Scholarship.
Austin Drier, Li-Ling Huang Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Bridget Myers, Oral Surgery Associates Scholarship.
Jordan Bauer Bergner, Tri-County Dental Society Scholarship.
Tristan Casey, WJR Endowment Scholarship.
• Eau Claire: Robert Judson, Jean Husby Memorial Marketing Endowment Scholarship and the US Bank Endowment Scholarship.
Tia Percivill, Diversity Achievement Scholarship.
Matt Iverson, Thomas Dougherty & Walter Hestekin Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Robin Canterbury, Kathryn Fischer Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Touchong Yang, Arnold & Lois Domer Foundation Scholarship.
Phillip Schladweiler, Arthur Kopp Memorial Endowment Scholarship, Ivar Walker Memorial Endowment Scholarship, and the Ronald & Sharen Hoepner Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Vivian Xiong, Arthur Medtlie, Memorial Endowment Scholarship, Carol Sokolowski Memorial Endowment Scholarship, and the Prevea Health Scholarship.
Lee Yang, Ashrae/La Crosse Chapter Scholarship and the WJR Endowment Scholarship.