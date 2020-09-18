Chippewa Valley Technical College students received 351 scholarships totaling $336,889 during the 2019-20 school year.
Following are some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:
• Eau Claire: Hunter Fedie, Cummins Great Lakes Career Endowment Scholarship.
Jessie Nelson, CVTC Adult Opportunity Endowment Scholarship, Geri Wendt Memorial Accounting Endowment Scholarship, and the Henry L. Schank Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Nancy Lor, CVTC Adult Opportunity Endowment Scholarship, and the CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.
Timothy Krecklow, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship and the Robert Straavaldson Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Amy Berres, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Brenda Lawrence, CVTC Education Association Scholarship, and the Linda Weaver-Berdami Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Courtney Rauch, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Joshua Daratsianakis, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Lalaine Gunem, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Albany Severud, CVTC Excellence Endowment Scholarship.
Travis Waltzer, Eau Claire Area Master Gardeners’ Association Scholarship.
Briahna Vlcek, Eau Claire Evening Lions’ Club-Gordie Berg Memorial Scholarship.
Elisabeth Casler Cowgur, Eau Claire Evening Lions’ Club-Gordie Berg Memorial Scholarship.
Adam Buckli, Edward H. Johnson Marketing Endowment Scholarship, and Larry Lee Reckin Memorial Marketing Endowment Scholarship.
Nathan Ebert, Global Finishing Solutions Welding Scholarship.
Micah Crotty, IBEW Local 953-Gas Utility Construction & Service Scholarship.
Chiara Lavorata, ITW Deltar Fasteners Scholarship.
Jon Day, Jerome Hedrington Memorial Criminal Justice Scholarship.
Kelsey Madson, John E. Smith Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Brittany Hattrem, Joseph & Ethel Tomashek Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Chaz Isham, McKinley Charter School Endowment Scholarship, and McKinley Charter School Endowment Scholarship-Michael Siker.
Jonathan Burns, Neil Roberts Memorial Scholarship for Single Fathers.