Chippewa Valley Technical College students received 351 scholarships totaling $336,889 during the 2019-20 school year.
Following are some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:
• Eau Claire: Avery Pedersen, Northwest Wisconsin Building Inspectors’ Assocation HVAC Endowment Scholarship.
Alex Cavazos, Northwestern Bank Endowment Scholarship.
Danho Achiepo, Satyawati Garg Memorial Endowment Scholarship, and Scott & Ann Hoffmann Scholarship.
Shyla Xiong, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation General Scholarship.
Tasmine Thompson, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation Program Scholarship.
Robert Court, Todd Bauer Memorial Lineworker Scholarship Presented by Dunn Energy Cooperative.
Brooke Thompson, Wisconsin Dental Assocation Foundation Scholarship.
Mckayla Olson, Women in Non-Traditional Careers Scholarship.
Ines Mtioui, WIN Technology Scholarship.
Yer Khang, Business Technology Scholarship, and The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Foundation Program Scholarship.
Amy Johnson, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation General Scholarship.
• Eleva: Adam Quick, Brian Gettler Memorial/PMI Manufacturing Scholarship.
April Nation, Gerald Hawkenson Memorial Scholarship.
Andre Vestnes, John Moseng Information Technology Endowment Scholarship, and the Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship.
Benjamin Rehling, Remmele Engineering Inc. Scholarship.
Brad Jensen, Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship, and the Thomas Draz Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Elk Mound: Dayna Kotecki, Ardis N. McAfee Endowment Scholarship.
Conner Mavis, Fey Family Endowed Diesel Mechanic Scholarship.
Nathanael Lind, PESI Inc. Scholarship.
• Ellsworth: Mackenzie Love, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.
Jocelyn Griggs, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Kimber Gutridge, Tri-County Medical Alliance Endowment Scholarship.
Brooklyn Ryden, CVTC Excellence Endowment Scholarship.
• Elmwood: Alexis Peterson, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation General Scholarship.
• Fall Creek: Shyann Price, Delta Dental of Wisconsin Scholarship.
Michael Anderson, Jerry Jacobson Leadership Endowment Scholarship and the Local 2398 Marion Flood Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Morgan Williams, Larry Lee Reckin Memorial Marketing Endowment Scholarship and the US Bank Endowment Scholarship.
Jordan Huettel, William J. Boyle Endowment Scholarship.
• Fountain City: Mitchell Senn, Patrick Philen Memorial Scholarship.
• Greenwood: Tylor Fox, Gerald Hawkenson Memorial Scholarship.
Casey Susa, Lyman Lumber of Wisconsin Endowment Scholarship.
• Hudson: Aura Erickson, American Association of University Women-River Falls Scholarship.
Hunter Peecher, Arland M. & Eleanor M. Larson Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Derek Kizewski Memorial-Riverside Machine & Engineering Inc. Scholarship.
Jacob Zillmer, Cheryl A. Janke Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Liberal Arts Memorial Scholarship.
Katharine Johnston, Wisconsin Physical Therapy Association-Northwestern District Endowed Scholarship.
• Jump River: Debra Zach, Delta Dental of Wisconsin Scholarship, and the Northwest District Dental Society Scholarship.