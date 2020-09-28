Chippewa Valley Technical College students received 351 scholarships totaling $336,889 during the 2019-20 school year.
Following are some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:
• Eleva: Benjamin Rehling, Remmele Engineering Inc. Scholarship.
Brad Jensen, Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship, and the Thomas Draz Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Elk Mound: Dayna Kotecki, Ardis N. McAfee Endowment Scholarship.
Conner Mavis, Fey Family Endowed Diesel Mechanic Scholarship.
Nathanael Lind, PESI Inc. Scholarship.
• Ellsworth: Mackenzie Love, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.
Jocelyn Griggs, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Kimber Gutridge, Tri-County Medical Alliance Endowment Scholarship.
Brooklyn Ryden, CVTC Excellence Endowment Scholarship.
• Elmwood: Alexis Peterson, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation General Scholarship.
• Fall Creek: Shyann Price, Delta Dental of Wisconsin Scholarship.
Michael Anderson, Jerry Jacobson Leadership Endowment Scholarship and the Local 2398 Marion Flood Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Morgan Williams, Larry Lee Reckin Memorial Marketing Endowment Scholarship and the US Bank Endowment Scholarship.
Jordan Huettel, William J. Boyle Endowment Scholarship.
• Fountain City: Mitchell Senn, Patrick Philen Memorial Scholarship.
• Greenwood: Tylor Fox, Gerald Hawkenson Memorial Scholarship.
Casey Susa, Lyman Lumber of Wisconsin Endowment Scholarship.
• Hudson: Aura Erickson, American Association of University Women-River Falls Scholarship.
Hunter Peecher, Arland M. & Eleanor M. Larson Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Derek Kizewski Memorial-Riverside Machine & Engineering Inc. Scholarship.
Jacob Zillmer, Cheryl A. Janke Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Liberal Arts Memorial Scholarship.
Katharine Johnston, Wisconsin Physical Therapy Association-Northwestern District Endowed Scholarship.
• Jump River: Debra Zach, Delta Dental of Wisconsin Scholarship, and the Northwest District Dental Society Scholarship.
• Ladysmith: Jami Carter, Wisconsin Health Information Management Association Scholarship.
• Loyal: Sydney Schultz, L.E. Phillips Memorial Endowment Scholarship, and the Maybelle Brechlin Price Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Menomonie: Jennifer Makosky, Liberal Arts Memorial Scholarship and the Maybelle Brechlin Price Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Bailey Kemps, Architectural Structural Design Advisory Committee Scholarship, and the Women in Non-Traditional Careers Scholarship.
Patricia Miara, Braylen Mero Memorial Scholarship, CVTC Nursing Faculty Scholarship, and the Doris Freeburg Honorary Nursing Scholarship.
Chao Vang, Bye, Goff & Rohde Ltd. Paralegal Scholarship.
Morgan Wilbur, Cancer Remission/Survivor Endowment Scholarship.
Carson Gorecki, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Haelee Platson, Disability Endowment Scholarship.
Justin McLeod, Great Northern Corporation Endowment Scholarship, Imagineering LLC Scholarship, and the John Moseng Information Technology Endowment Scholarship.
Brian Glaus, Jean Husby Memorial Marketing Endowment Scholarship.
Noelle Weber, Josephine Dine Memorial Endowment Scholarship, and the US Bank Endowment Scholarship.
Jefferson Hoyt, Nordson EDI Corporation Scholarship.
Ariana Down-Larson, Steve Dobson Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Women in Non-Traditional Careers Scholarship.
Sydney Jacobs, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation Program Scholarship.