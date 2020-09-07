Chippewa Valley Technical College students received 351 scholarships totaling $336,889 during the 2019-20 school year.
Following are some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:
• Alma: Emily Rybarczyk, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.
• Alma Center: Melissa Windsor, Jessica Binder AODA Memorial Endowment Scholarship, Paulette Wright Memorial Endowment Scholarship, and the Tri-County Medical Alliance Endowment Scholarship.
• Altoona: Le Li, Wisconsin Hospital Association Foundation Inc. Scholarship, and Eau Claire Seymour Lions Club Scholarship.
Jordan Becker, Chippewa Valley Tours Scholarship.
Daniel Onofrio, Ida B. Fischer Business-Accounting Scholarship.
Allisyn Bresina, Mike Voth Memorial Chapter 5 Vietnam Veterans of America Nursing Scholarship.
Suelen Duarte, IT-Software Developer Program Enrollment Scholarship.
• Arcadia: Benjamin Teske, Charter Bank Investing in Our Community Scholarship, and the Julie Furst-Bowe Leadership Scholarship.
• Baldwin: Aimee Stauber, Charter Bank Investing in Our Community Scholarship, and the CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.
Rachel Grothe, Great Northern Corporation Endowment Scholarship, and the Patrick B. Devine Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Barron: Anastasia Mikunda, Carol L. Zimmerman Memorial Endowment Scholarship and The Rowe Family Endowment Scholarship.
Kylee Burdick, Zenas & Dorothy Beers Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Black River Falls: Mckayla Gilbertson, BMO Harris Bank Endowed Scholarship and the PESI Inc. Scholarship.
Dana Nelson, Charles Curti Nursing Endowment Scholarship.
• Bloomer: Riley Henneman, 3M Map Scholarship and the ITW Deltar Fasteners Scholarship.
Brandon Boiteau, Chippewa Valley Home Builders’ Association Landscaping Endowment Scholarship, and the Northern Wisconsin Hosta Society Scholarship.
Branigan Secraw, Dawn Bosold Women in Business & Accounting Endowment Scholarship.
Emily Holloway, Global Finishing Solutions Architectural Structural Design Scholarship, Harris Rebar Architectural Structural Design Scholarship, and the Skyline Steel Scholarship.
Allison Knoepke, Maynard Pearson Memorial Scholarship.
Brenna Peterson, Norbert & Helen Wurtzel Endowment Scholarship.
Tammy Zillmer-Mullen, PESI Inc. Scholarship.
• Boyceville: Diane Duerst, Business Technology Scholarship, and the IAAP-Chippewa Valley Chapter Endowment Scholarship.
Hannah Wyss, Clifford Brown Memorial Endowment Scholarship, Northwestern Wisconsin Peace Officers’ Association Memorial Endowment Scholarship, and The Rowe Family Endowment Scholarship.
• Boyd: Benji Gindt, Allen Deuane Beadles EPD Memorial Scholarship.
Taylor Licht, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation Program Scholarship.
• Bruce: Kelsey Podgornik, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation General Scholarship.
• Buffalo City: Haley Rolbiecki, Coy Hobbs Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Cadott: Lori Raycher, Phi Theta Kappa Member Scholarship.
Cordell Rajek, Wisconsin Motor Carriers’ Association Dave Keays Memorial Scholarship.
• Chetek: Sean Novak, Betty Most Agency Residential Construction Scholarship and the Jonathon R. Ellis Memorial Scholarship.