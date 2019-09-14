Chippewa Valley Technical College students received 318 scholarships totaling more than $222,000 when the CVTC Foundation hosted its annual Scholarship Awards Receptions.
Following are some of the area students who received scholarships:
• Bloomer: Santiago Cabal Martinez, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.
Branigan Secraw, Gladys Bramblett Memorial Endowment Scholarship, Jean Husby Memorial Marketing Endowment Scholarship and Larry Lee Reckin Memorial Marketing Endowment Scholarship.
Brett Stuckert, Lyman Lumber of Wisconsin Endowment Scholarship.
Tammy Zillmer-Mullen, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation General Scholarship.
Samuel Naumann, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation Program Scholarship.
• Cadott: Dylan Ramseier, Robert Straavaldson Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Bryce Hager, Zenas & Dorothy Beers Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Cameron: Kaitlynn Barnes, Charter Bank Investing in Our Community Scholarship and Northwest District Dental Society Scholarship.
• Chetek: Jennifer Lehto, Dental Hygienist Faculty Scholarship.
• Chippewa Falls: Kipper Shock, Allen Deuane Beadles EPD Memorial Scholarship.
Brady Nazer, Auto Value-Eau Claire Auto Parts Scholarship, Don & Mary Samuelson Endowment Scholarship and Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association Dave Keays Memorial Scholarship.
Drew Gasper, Ben Meyer Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Logan Anderson, Carl E. Hagen Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Dalton Manning, Chippewa Valley Model A Club Endowment Scholarship and Doug & Gloria Christensen Automotive Endowed Scholarship.
Jenessa Norme, Chippewa Valley Technical Recruiters Endowed Scholarship and Satyawati Garg Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Miranda Bielecki, Chippewa Valley Technical Recruiters Endowed Scholarship.
Jana Mattison, CVTC Alumni Association Study Abroad Scholarship, ITW Deltar Fasteners Scholarship and Larry Gansluckner Endowment Scholarship.
Redouane Mahir, Edward H. Johnson Marketing Endowment Scholarship and Woita & Associates Financial Literacy Scholarship.
Adam Berg, Global Finishing Solutions Civil Engineering Technician-Structural Scholarship, Ray Loer Memorial Endowment Scholarship and Skyline Steel Scholarship.
Kari McCanna, Lake Wissota Garden Club Scholarship.
Leisha Hillman, PESI Inc. Scholarship.
Lori Raycher, Robert Benedict Memorial Scholarship for Students with Disabilities Endowment.
Melanie Wells, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation General Scholarship.
Bruce Pagel, The Rowe Family Endowment Scholarship.
Abigail Danielson, Wayne R. Atkins Endowment Scholarship.
Rex Gaspar Villaverde, Wisconsin Physical Therapy Association-Northwestern District Endowed Scholarship.
Hannah Ryba, Wisconsin Regional Lily Society Scholarship.
Susan Sunde, 3M Map Scholarship.
Bertha Kontor, Wisconsin Health Information Management Association Scholarship.
• Colfax: David Holmes, Chippewa Valley Sports Car Club-The Doug Christensen Memorial Scholarship.
Zachary Arvold, Clinton Best Memorial Endowment Scholarship, William J. Boyle Endowment Scholarship.
Erin Wolff, Conagra Foods Next Generation Scholarship.
Portia Maves, CVTC Adult Opportunity Endowment Scholarship.
Antoinette Sonnentag, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Bethany Ferry, Ronald & Sharen Hoepner Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Cumberland: Rebecca Williams, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Ethan Roeschlein, WJR Endowment Scholarship.
Mitchell Koser, Zenas & Dorothy Beers Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Durand: Marisa Winter, Delta Dental of Wisconsin Scholarship, Tri-County Dental Society Scholarship.
Michelle Brassfield, Linda Weaver-Berdami Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Kylie Rutherford, Myrtle E. Lemay Best Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Brianna Winnekins, Steve Dobson Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Eau Claire: Kayla Lopez-Valladares, Arnold & Lois Domer Foundation Scholarship.
Erica Mitchell, Arnold & Lois Domer Foundation Scholarship.
Caleb Smith, Ashrae/La Crosse Chapter Scholarship, Earl Welke Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Lincoln Gilbertson, Association for Facilities Engineering (AFE) Chapter 66 High School Scholarship.
Micah Crotty, Association for Facilities Engineering (AFE) Chapter 66 Scholarship, Conagra Foods Scholarship.
Wa Xiong, Auto Value-Eau Claire Auto Parts Scholarship.
Michael Koziol, Auto Value-Eau Claire Auto Parts Scholarship, McKinley Charter School Endowment Scholarship-Michael Siker.
Jeffrey Hayden, Bartingale Mechanical Inc. Scholarship, Thomas Dougherty & Walter Hestekin Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Briahna Vlcek, Braylen Mero Memorial Scholarship.
Robin Canterbury, Business Technology Scholarship, IAAP-Chippewa Valley Chapter Endowment Scholarship, Kathryn Fischer Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Amanda Favret, Bye, Goff & Rohde Ltd. Paralegal Scholarship, CVTC Education Association Scholarship, Josephine Dine Memorial Endowment Scholarship.