Chippewa Valley Technical College students received 318 scholarships totaling more than $222,000 when the CVTC Foundation hosted its annual Scholarship Awards Receptions.
Following are some of the area students who received scholarships:
• Durand: Marisa Winter, Delta Dental of Wisconsin Scholarship, Tri-County Dental Society Scholarship.
Michelle Brassfield, Linda Weaver-Berdami Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Kylie Rutherford, Myrtle E. Lemay Best Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Brianna Winnekins, Steve Dobson Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Eau Claire: Kayla Lopez-Valladares, Arnold & Lois Domer Foundation Scholarship.
Erica Mitchell, Arnold & Lois Domer Foundation Scholarship.
Caleb Smith, Ashrae/La Crosse Chapter Scholarship, Earl Welke Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Lincoln Gilbertson, Association for Facilities Engineering (AFE) Chapter 66 High School Scholarship.
Micah Crotty, Association for Facilities Engineering (AFE) Chapter 66 Scholarship, Conagra Foods Scholarship.
Wa Xiong, Auto Value-Eau Claire Auto Parts Scholarship.
Michael Koziol, Auto Value-Eau Claire Auto Parts Scholarship, McKinley Charter School Endowment Scholarship-Michael Siker.
Jeffrey Hayden, Bartingale Mechanical Inc. Scholarship, Thomas Dougherty & Walter Hestekin Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Briahna Vlcek, Braylen Mero Memorial Scholarship.
Robin Canterbury, Business Technology Scholarship, IAAP-Chippewa Valley Chapter Endowment Scholarship, Kathryn Fischer Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Amanda Favret, Bye, Goff & Rohde Ltd. Paralegal Scholarship, CVTC Education Association Scholarship, Josephine Dine Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Sara Wickman, Cammie B. Johnson Memorial Scholarship.
Aeslyn Szajko-Moy, Cancer Remission/Survivor Endowment Scholarship.
Matthias Klein, Carol Sokolowski Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Miranda Mousel, Cherrie Bergandi Memorial Scholarship.
Joshua Miller, Chippewa Valley Auto Body Association Scholarship.
Jordan Walter, Chippewa Valley Sports Car Club-The Dick Feeney Memorial Scholarship.
Hiram Escobales Filippetti, Chippewa Valley Tours Scholarship.
Erika Patterson, Cliftonlarsonallen LLP Accounting Endowment Scholarship, Geri Wendt Memorial Accounting Endowment Scholarship, Northwestern Bank Endowment Scholarship.
Trent Johnson, Cummins Great Lakes Career Endowment Scholarship, Fey Family Endowed Diesel Mechanic Scholarship, Lars Fiskars Memorial Endowment Scholarship, Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association Dave Keays Memorial Scholarship.
Nathan Ebert, CVTC Adult Opportunity Endowment Scholarship, Global Finishing Solutions Welding Scholarship.
Rachael Winterling, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship, Phi Theta Kappa Member Scholarship.
Kyra Sorenson, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Angela Ludwigson, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Thao Nguyen, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Kingsley Ogbeifun, CVTC Nursing Faculty Scholarship, Johanna Warloski Diversity Endowment Scholarship.
Samantha Wackwitz, Debra Tillmann Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Noble Franklin, Diversity Achievement Scholarship.
Brittany Walker, Eau Claire Evening Lions Club-Gordie Berg Memorial Scholarship.
Taylor Thompson, Gerald H. Jacobson Endowment Scholarship, Remmele Engineering Inc. Scholarship.
Luanne Asp, Great Northern Corporation Endowment Scholarship.
Danielle Wile, Helen Baetke Rizzi Endowment Scholarship.
Pada Vang, ITW Deltar Fasteners Scholarship.
Jordan Brunner, Jerome Hedrington Memorial Criminal Justice Scholarship.
Kelsey Madson, John E. Smith Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Brittany Hattrem, Joseph & Ethyl Tomashek Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Laura Naumann, L.E. Phillips Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Ashley Busch, Maybelle Brechlin Price Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Jennifer Olson, McKinley Charter School Endowment Scholarship, Richard Freeburg Honorary Welding Scholarship.
Jenae Winger, Mike Voth Memorial Chapter 5 of Vietnam Veterans of America Nursing Scholarship.
Rachel Miller, Northern Wisconsin Hosta Society Scholarship.
Jordan Huettel, Northwest District Dental Society Scholarship, Virgene Druschel Memorial Scholarship.
Kai Moua, Northwest Wisconsin Building Inspectors Association HVAC Endowment Scholarship.
Danho Roger Achiepo, Northwestern Bank Endowment Scholarship.
Margery Quade, Pamela Hanson Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Kerigan Pawlak, Reinhart Family Endowment Scholarship.
Rebecca Gurevich, Residential Construction Club Scholarship-Eau Claire.
Adam Nelson, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation General Scholarship.
Mai Lor, Tri-County Medical Alliance Endowment Scholarship.
Hannah Kinderman, US Bank Endowment Scholarship.
Corisa Baxter, Willard E. Pynn Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Kayla Kjelstad, Wisconsin Hospital Association Foundation Inc. Scholarship.
Stephine Wilhelm, Wisconsin Hospital Association Foundation Inc. Scholarship.
Julieann Bullock, Norbert & Helen Wurtzel Endowment Scholarship.
Michaella Hack, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.