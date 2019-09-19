Chippewa Valley Technical College students received 318 scholarships totaling more than $222,000 when the CVTC Foundation hosted its annual Scholarship Awards Receptions.
Following are some of the area students who received scholarships:
• Colfax: David Holmes, Chippewa Valley Sports Car Club-The Doug Christensen Memorial Scholarship.
Zachary Arvold, Clinton Best Memorial Endowment Scholarship, William J. Boyle Endowment Scholarship.
Erin Wolff, Conagra Foods Next Generation Scholarship.
Portia Maves, CVTC Adult Opportunity Endowment Scholarship.
Antoinette Sonnentag, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Bethany Ferry, Ronald & Sharen Hoepner Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Cumberland: Rebecca Williams, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Ethan Roeschlein, WJR Endowment Scholarship.
Mitchell Koser, Zenas & Dorothy Beers Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Durand: Marisa Winter, Delta Dental of Wisconsin Scholarship, Tri-County Dental Society Scholarship.
Michelle Brassfield, Linda Weaver-Berdami Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Kylie Rutherford, Myrtle E. Lemay Best Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Brianna Winnekins, Steve Dobson Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Eau Claire: Kayla Lopez-Valladares, Arnold & Lois Domer Foundation Scholarship.
Erica Mitchell, Arnold & Lois Domer Foundation Scholarship.
Caleb Smith, Ashrae/La Crosse Chapter Scholarship, Earl Welke Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Lincoln Gilbertson, Association for Facilities Engineering (AFE) Chapter 66 High School Scholarship.
Micah Crotty, Association for Facilities Engineering (AFE) Chapter 66 Scholarship, Conagra Foods Scholarship.
Wa Xiong, Auto Value-Eau Claire Auto Parts Scholarship.
Michael Koziol, Auto Value-Eau Claire Auto Parts Scholarship, McKinley Charter School Endowment Scholarship-Michael Siker.
Jeffrey Hayden, Bartingale Mechanical Inc. Scholarship, Thomas Dougherty & Walter Hestekin Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Briahna Vlcek, Braylen Mero Memorial Scholarship.
Robin Canterbury, Business Technology Scholarship, IAAP-Chippewa Valley Chapter Endowment Scholarship, Kathryn Fischer Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Amanda Favret, Bye, Goff & Rohde Ltd. Paralegal Scholarship, CVTC Education Association Scholarship, Josephine Dine Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Sara Wickman, Cammie B. Johnson Memorial Scholarship.
Aeslyn Szajko-Moy, Cancer Remission/Survivor Endowment Scholarship.
Matthias Klein, Carol Sokolowski Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Miranda Mousel, Cherrie Bergandi Memorial Scholarship.
Joshua Miller, Chippewa Valley Auto Body Association Scholarship.
Jordan Walter, Chippewa Valley Sports Car Club-The Dick Feeney Memorial Scholarship.
Hiram Escobales Filippetti, Chippewa Valley Tours Scholarship.
Erika Patterson, Cliftonlarsonallen LLP Accounting Endowment Scholarship, Geri Wendt Memorial Accounting Endowment Scholarship, Northwestern Bank Endowment Scholarship.
Trent Johnson, Cummins Great Lakes Career Endowment Scholarship, Fey Family Endowed Diesel Mechanic Scholarship, Lars Fiskars Memorial Endowment Scholarship, Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association Dave Keays Memorial Scholarship.