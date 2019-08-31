Chippewa Valley Technical College students received 318 scholarships totaling more than $222,000 when the CVTC Foundation hosted its annual Scholarship Awards Receptions.
Following are some of the area students who received scholarships:
• Abbotsford: Emily Mercer, Eau Claire Evening Lions Club-Gordie Berg Memorial Scholarship and Eau Claire Seymour Lions Club Scholarship.
• Altoona: Daniel Onofrio, Maybelle Brechlin Price Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Michael Bohn, Northwest Wisconsin Building Inspectors Association Endowment Scholarship.
Le Li, C.W. Beede Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Arkansaw: Blake Sam, Bruno Gansluckner Memorial Endowment Scholarship and CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
• Augusta: Dustin Poirier, Adult Education Services Scholarship.
Amber Heller, CVTC Excellence Endowment Scholarship.
• Baldwin: Gerald Swenson, Consolidated Lumber Company D/B/A Arrow Building Center Endowment Scholarship.
• Black River Falls: Ernesto Moreno, Li-Ling Huang Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Bloomer: Riley Henneman, Aura & Raymond Strong Memorial Endowment Scholarship and Francis C. Sorrentino Memorial Scholarship.
Santiago Cabal Martinez, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.
Branigan Secraw, Gladys Bramblett Memorial Endowment Scholarship, Jean Husby Memorial Marketing Endowment Scholarship and Larry Lee Reckin Memorial Marketing Endowment Scholarship.
Brett Stuckert, Lyman Lumber of Wisconsin Endowment Scholarship.
Tammy Zillmer-Mullen, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation General Scholarship.
Samuel Naumann, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation Program Scholarship.
• Cadott: Dylan Ramseier, Robert Straavaldson Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Bryce Hager, Zenas & Dorothy Beers Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Cameron: Kaitlynn Barnes, Charter Bank Investing in Our Community Scholarship and Northwest District Dental Society Scholarship.
• Chetek: Jennifer Lehto, Dental Hygienist Faculty Scholarship.
• Chippewa Falls: Kipper Shock, Allen Deuane Beadles EPD Memorial Scholarship.
Brady Nazer, Auto Value-Eau Claire Auto Parts Scholarship, Don & Mary Samuelson Endowment Scholarship and Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association Dave Keays Memorial Scholarship.
Drew Gasper, Ben Meyer Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Logan Anderson, Carl E. Hagen Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Dalton Manning, Chippewa Valley Model A Club Endowment Scholarship and Doug & Gloria Christensen Automotive Endowed Scholarship.
Jenessa Norme, Chippewa Valley Technical Recruiters Endowed Scholarship and Satyawati Garg Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Miranda Bielecki, Chippewa Valley Technical Recruiters Endowed Scholarship.
Jana Mattison, CVTC Alumni Association Study Abroad Scholarship, ITW Deltar Fasteners Scholarship and Larry Gansluckner Endowment Scholarship.
Redouane Mahir, Edward H. Johnson Marketing Endowment Scholarship and Woita & Associates Financial Literacy Scholarship.
Adam Berg, Global Finishing Solutions Civil Engineering Technician-Structural Scholarship, Ray Loer Memorial Endowment Scholarship and Skyline Steel Scholarship.
Kari McCanna, Lake Wissota Garden Club Scholarship.
Leisha Hillman, PESI Inc. Scholarship.
Lori Raycher, Robert Benedict Memorial Scholarship for Students with Disabilities Endowment.
Melanie Wells, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation General Scholarship.
Bruce Pagel, The Rowe Family Endowment Scholarship.
Abigail Danielson, Wayne R. Atkins Endowment Scholarship.
Rex Gaspar Villaverde, Wisconsin Physical Therapy Association-Northwestern District Endowed Scholarship.
Hannah Ryba, Wisconsin Regional Lily Society Scholarship.
Susan Sunde, 3M Map Scholarship.
Bertha Kontor, Wisconsin Health Information Management Association Scholarship.
• Colfax: David Holmes, Chippewa Valley Sports Car Club-The Doug Christensen Memorial Scholarship.
Zachary Arvold, Clinton Best Memorial Endowment Scholarship, William J. Boyle Endowment Scholarship.
Erin Wolff, Conagra Foods Next Generation Scholarship.
Portia Maves, CVTC Adult Opportunity Endowment Scholarship.
Antoinette Sonnentag, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Bethany Ferry, Ronald & Sharen Hoepner Memorial Endowment Scholarship.