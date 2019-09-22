Chippewa Valley Technical College students received 318 scholarships totaling more than $222,000 when the CVTC Foundation hosted its annual Scholarship Awards Receptions.
Following are some of the area students who received scholarships:
• Owen: Cody Funk, Xcel Energy Electrical Power Distribution Scholarship.
• Pepin: Emma Laehn, Braylen Mero Memorial Scholarship, Local 2398 Marion Flood Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Taylor Butler, Imagineering LLC Scholarship, John Moseng Information Technology Endowment Scholarship.
• Prescott: Mariah Krings, Carol L. Zimmerman Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Rice Lake: Emily Foust, Chippewa Valley Vocational Homemakers Club Endowment Scholarship, Margo Keys Leadership Scholarship.
Elaine Breed, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Leigh Hedman, Gus Bell Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• River Falls: Danielle Filkins, American Association of University Women-River Falls Scholarship.
Trenton Korbel, Consolidated Lumber Company DBA Arrow Building Center Endowment Scholarship.
Vincent Clement, CVTC Excellence Endowment Scholarship.
Joshua Koehn, River Falls Municipal Utilities/WPPI Energy Scholarship.
Cody Hawkins, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.
Alicia Whaley, Dawn Bosold Women in Business & Accounting Endowment Scholarship.
• Sheldon: Emily Jiskra, Northwestern Wisconsin Peace Officers Association Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Jacob Burch, R.E. Carter Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Somerset: Keith Lahde, Lavern G. Soper Memorial Scholarship.
• Stanley: Juliana Lahner, Arthur Medtlie Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Sara Swope, Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association Landscaping Endowment Scholarship, Eleanor M. & Lyle D. Houlder Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Megan Boie, PESI Inc. Scholarship.
• Thorp: Douglas Korenuk, Cancer Remission/Survivor Endowment Scholarship.
Rebekka Kott, Chippewa Valley Auto Body Association Scholarship, Chippewa Valley Corvette Club Scholarship, Shawn M. Sillman Memorial Auto Collision Repair & Refinish Technician Endowed Scholarship.
Lexi Konwinski, Conard Family Charitable Foundation Respiratory Therapy Scholarship.
Grace Vojtasek, CVTC Hospitality/Culinary Endowment Scholarship.
Quade Webster, Jerome Contney Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Tony: Chase Groothousen, WJR Endowment Scholarship.
• Wheeler: Teala Anne Mayer, Sodexo Culinary Management Scholarship.
• Whitehall: Brittany Carlson, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Nathan Dubiel, Eau Claire Realty/David F. Suchla Endowment Scholarship, Lyman Lumber of Wisconsin Endowment Scholarship.
• Woodville: Rachel Eastgate, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation General Scholarship.