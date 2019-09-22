Chippewa Valley Technical College students received 318 scholarships totaling more than $222,000 when the CVTC Foundation hosted its annual Scholarship Awards Receptions.

Following are some of the area students who received scholarships:

Owen: Cody Funk, Xcel Energy Electrical Power Distribution Scholarship.

Pepin: Emma Laehn, Braylen Mero Memorial Scholarship, Local 2398 Marion Flood Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

Taylor Butler, Imagineering LLC Scholarship, John Moseng Information Technology Endowment Scholarship.

Prescott: Mariah Krings, Carol L. Zimmerman Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

Rice Lake: Emily Foust, Chippewa Valley Vocational Homemakers Club Endowment Scholarship, Margo Keys Leadership Scholarship.

Elaine Breed, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.

Leigh Hedman, Gus Bell Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

River Falls: Danielle Filkins, American Association of University Women-River Falls Scholarship.

Trenton Korbel, Consolidated Lumber Company DBA Arrow Building Center Endowment Scholarship.

Vincent Clement, CVTC Excellence Endowment Scholarship.

Joshua Koehn, River Falls Municipal Utilities/WPPI Energy Scholarship.

Cody Hawkins, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.

Alicia Whaley, Dawn Bosold Women in Business & Accounting Endowment Scholarship.

Sheldon: Emily Jiskra, Northwestern Wisconsin Peace Officers Association Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

Jacob Burch, R.E. Carter Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

Somerset: Keith Lahde, Lavern G. Soper Memorial Scholarship.

Stanley: Juliana Lahner, Arthur Medtlie Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

Sara Swope, Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association Landscaping Endowment Scholarship, Eleanor M. & Lyle D. Houlder Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

Megan Boie, PESI Inc. Scholarship.

Thorp: Douglas Korenuk, Cancer Remission/Survivor Endowment Scholarship.

Rebekka Kott, Chippewa Valley Auto Body Association Scholarship, Chippewa Valley Corvette Club Scholarship, Shawn M. Sillman Memorial Auto Collision Repair & Refinish Technician Endowed Scholarship.

Lexi Konwinski, Conard Family Charitable Foundation Respiratory Therapy Scholarship.

Grace Vojtasek, CVTC Hospitality/Culinary Endowment Scholarship.

Quade Webster, Jerome Contney Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

Tony: Chase Groothousen, WJR Endowment Scholarship.

Wheeler: Teala Anne Mayer, Sodexo Culinary Management Scholarship.

Whitehall: Brittany Carlson, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.

Nathan Dubiel, Eau Claire Realty/David F. Suchla Endowment Scholarship, Lyman Lumber of Wisconsin Endowment Scholarship.

Woodville: Rachel Eastgate, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation General Scholarship.

