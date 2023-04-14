Dark sky

Was it dark enough for you to see the Northern Light display on March 24? City lights can brighten the night sky so much that you can’t see the aurora, the milky way, or the fainter stars. Next week is designated International Dark Sky week, to remind us what we lose with light pollution.

 Image by International Dark-Sky Association

Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society and is compiled by one of their members, Lauren Likkel.

“In the end we will conserve only what we love, we will love only what we understand, and we will understand only what we are taught.” Baba Dioum (born 1937) is a Senegalese forestry engineer.