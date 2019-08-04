The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:

UW-Stout

Neillsville: Chad Pagenkopf.

New Auburn: Colton Lunemann.

New Richmond: Joshua Geigle, Olivia Harris, Chad Miller, Elizabeth Offerosky, Joshua Pascoe, Aimee Powers Viebrock, Olivia Rice, Hailie Schultz, Neil Scott, Reid Sedlak, Ravyn Swanson, Kristopher Thoen.

Osseo: Lucas Eide, Kayle Fox, Valerie Gillingham, Aubrie Lyngen, Parker Rongstad, Jasmine Thompson.

Pepin: Hannah Bellerive.

Plum City: Abigail Hassing, Jazmin Kannel, Shelby Kannel.

Prescott: Jennifer Kleinschmidt.

Rice Lake: Caleb Anderson, Kelsey Cariveau, Logan Harris, Megan Katcher, Jacob Mazourek, Bailey Roux, Lloyd Schultz, Mark Zimmer.

Ridgeland: Christinia Ruehmann, Kelsey Wirth.

River Falls: Benjamin Bjork, Will Bohnert, Wyatt Brunholzl, Sydney Cernohous, MAdison Christensen, Michaela Cook, Alexander Crooks, Jonathon Krueger, Morgan Levi, Carleigh Roettger, Gaoying Xiong, Alexis Young.

Roberts: Doug Cottrell, Stephanie Howell.

Sheldon: Katie Worden.

Somerset: Kylie Anderson, Wilson Gauper, Grant Hecht, Talia Rainer, Gerald Rand, Samuel Schoenborn.

Spring Valley: Simon Brown, Tyler Ellefson, Mason Garin, Jordan Jensen, Michael Laffin, Devin Larson, Alexandra Lee, Gabriella Stevens.

Stanley: Larry Pilgrim.

Strum: Deslyn Hart, Kyle Sromek.

Thorp: Madisyn Greschner.

Turtle Lake: Wayne Sleeter.

Weyerhaeuser: Regina Anders.

Wheeler: Randy Nelson.

Whitehall: Michael Carroll, Aime Stendahl.

Wilson: Tmar Novak.

Woodville: Hannah Gullixson, Kendra Huston, Hannah Phelps.

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Chippewa Falls: Timothy Buchmann.

Durand: William Berger.

Eau Claire: Seth Kooiker.

Hudson: Eli Zenz.

New Richmond: Darrian Garrett.

Fort Lewis College, Durango, Colo.

Menomonie: Maia Bomar.

University of Minnesota Crookston

Bloomer: Ryan Ratcliff.

New Richmond: Carrie Leier.

Rice Lake: Katie Farmer.

River Falls: Brittani Schmitt.

Turtle Lake: William Cross.

Whitehall: Seth Tysdal.

Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta

Hudson: Amira Tobasi.

University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Eau Claire: Nathaniel Anderson.

Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa

Eau Claire: Julia Szepieniec.

Trempealeau: Breanna Armstrong.

Kirkwood Community College, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Arcadia: Abigail Petz.

