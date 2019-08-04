The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:
UW-Stout
Neillsville: Chad Pagenkopf.
New Auburn: Colton Lunemann.
New Richmond: Joshua Geigle, Olivia Harris, Chad Miller, Elizabeth Offerosky, Joshua Pascoe, Aimee Powers Viebrock, Olivia Rice, Hailie Schultz, Neil Scott, Reid Sedlak, Ravyn Swanson, Kristopher Thoen.
Osseo: Lucas Eide, Kayle Fox, Valerie Gillingham, Aubrie Lyngen, Parker Rongstad, Jasmine Thompson.
Pepin: Hannah Bellerive.
Plum City: Abigail Hassing, Jazmin Kannel, Shelby Kannel.
Prescott: Jennifer Kleinschmidt.
Rice Lake: Caleb Anderson, Kelsey Cariveau, Logan Harris, Megan Katcher, Jacob Mazourek, Bailey Roux, Lloyd Schultz, Mark Zimmer.
Ridgeland: Christinia Ruehmann, Kelsey Wirth.
River Falls: Benjamin Bjork, Will Bohnert, Wyatt Brunholzl, Sydney Cernohous, MAdison Christensen, Michaela Cook, Alexander Crooks, Jonathon Krueger, Morgan Levi, Carleigh Roettger, Gaoying Xiong, Alexis Young.
Roberts: Doug Cottrell, Stephanie Howell.
Sheldon: Katie Worden.
Somerset: Kylie Anderson, Wilson Gauper, Grant Hecht, Talia Rainer, Gerald Rand, Samuel Schoenborn.
Spring Valley: Simon Brown, Tyler Ellefson, Mason Garin, Jordan Jensen, Michael Laffin, Devin Larson, Alexandra Lee, Gabriella Stevens.
Stanley: Larry Pilgrim.
Strum: Deslyn Hart, Kyle Sromek.
Thorp: Madisyn Greschner.
Turtle Lake: Wayne Sleeter.
Weyerhaeuser: Regina Anders.
Wheeler: Randy Nelson.
Whitehall: Michael Carroll, Aime Stendahl.
Wilson: Tmar Novak.
Woodville: Hannah Gullixson, Kendra Huston, Hannah Phelps.
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Chippewa Falls: Timothy Buchmann.
Durand: William Berger.
Eau Claire: Seth Kooiker.
Hudson: Eli Zenz.
New Richmond: Darrian Garrett.
Fort Lewis College, Durango, Colo.
Menomonie: Maia Bomar.
University of Minnesota Crookston
Bloomer: Ryan Ratcliff.
New Richmond: Carrie Leier.
Rice Lake: Katie Farmer.
River Falls: Brittani Schmitt.
Turtle Lake: William Cross.
Whitehall: Seth Tysdal.
Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta
Hudson: Amira Tobasi.
University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Eau Claire: Nathaniel Anderson.
Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa
Eau Claire: Julia Szepieniec.
Trempealeau: Breanna Armstrong.
Kirkwood Community College, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Arcadia: Abigail Petz.