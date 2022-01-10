The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:

University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt.

Chippewa Falls: Kira Peterson.

Minnesota State Community and Technical College

Augusta: Nazerae Zahara.

Eau Claire: Jacquelyn Laursen, Matthew Tornow.

Roberts: Brittany Du Pont.

Shenandoah University, Winchester, Va.

Eau Claire: Camden Tolar.

