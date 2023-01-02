The following students from west-central Wisconsin have been named to the dean’s list:
UW-Whitewater
Abbotsford: Courtney Bittner.
Altoona: Kira Thiede.
Bay City: Nathan Erickson.
Black River Falls: Emma Bible, Abby Ross.
Bloomer: Rylie Jarr.
Cadott: Dauntae Green, Brooke Pederson.
Chippewa Falls: Abigail Crotty, Nate Custer, Gabe O’Brien.
Eau Claire: Dan Anderson, Kaden Weisenbeck, Julie Wilson.
Fall Creek: Kassie Kent.
Fountain City: Jordyn Halverson.
Galesville: Jayda Bluske, Kim Cooper.
Hager City: Jenna Giese.
Haugen: Scott Kinnick.
Hudson: Brett Covey, Makenna D’Amico, James Lueneburg.
Menomonie: Jonathan Fenton, Adam Giljohann.
New Richmond: Austin Vincent.
Osseo: Izzy Rahl.
Prescott: Avery Goehring.
Rice Lake: Holly Crocker.
River Falls: Kaili Wescott.
Somerset: Haley Myers.
Trempealeau: Isaac Marley.
Whitehall: Erin Matheny.
Minnesota State Community and Technical College
Altoona: Laken Brion.
Eau Claire: Tyler Geroux, Matthew Tornow, Michael Vall.
Roberts: Brittany DuPont.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
